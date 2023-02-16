Image source: Activision

On the lookout for the ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? The highly anticipated Season 2 update for Warzone 2 and MW2 has finally gone live across all the platforms, bringing a new weapon called the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle. It’s a powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms which is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition. Similar to other Call of Duty weapons, you must pick the five attachments to get the most out of this assault rifle. Taking this into account, here is a dominating loadout for the ISO Hemlock AR.

What’s the Best ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2 and MW2

Image source: Activision

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

As the game’s weapon meta is constantly changing, we’ve considered enormous balance changes of the latest season and comments from top Call of Duty content creators to create the best ISO Hemlock loadout.

To start off, we have opted for the Echoless-80, which will provide the firearm with several highly coveted benefits. These include enhancements to bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, as well as the addition of sound suppression while firing.

The Fielder T-50 is an excellent option for the ISO Hemlock’s barrel slot as it significantly increases the Damage Range and Bullet Velocity of the weapon. As a result, players can use this firearm during mid to long-range combats and have the upper hand over their opponents.

Laser attachments have a tendency to enhance the speed and stability of the weapons. This is also true for the FSS OLE-V Laser attachment, which boosts ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the Sakin ZX is a comfortable grip designed to help control recoil to keep shots on target. The attachment unlocks after raising the M4 to level 8 and improves the overall recoil control of the weapon at the cost of aiming stability.

That does it for our guide about the best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While you’re here, you can explore our other Call of Duty content by perusing the relevant links below

Related Posts