Image source: Activision

The CBR4 SMG is a highly sought-after rapid-firing weapon in CoD Mobile that is still going strong in Season 2 (2023). It’s a weapon that excels in close to medium-range combat thanks to its swift firing rate and minimal recoil. However, like all other firearms in Call of Duty: Mobile, players must select the proper attachments to maximize the CBR4’s potential. As a result, we’ve compiled the most dominant loadout for the CBR4 SMG in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 (2023) to help you achieve maximum efficiency.

Best Gunsmith Loadout for CBR4 SMG in CoD Mobile Season 2

The best gunsmith loadout for CBR4 as per the current CoD Mobile meta is:

Muzzle : Tactical Suppressor

: Tactical Suppressor Barrel : OWC Marksman

: OWC Marksman Stock : YKM Light Stock

: YKM Light Stock Laser : OWC Laser – Tactical

: OWC Laser – Tactical Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

To start off, the Tactical Suppressor for the Muzzle slot conceals the bullet sound at the cost of a reduction in ADS movement speed. The attachment is available to all weapons except a few ARs and LMGs.

Next up, the OWC Marksman attachment can significantly improve the CBR4’s ADS Bullet Spread Accuracy, damage range, and recoil stability. However, it does come at the cost of reducing your character’s movement speed.

As for the stock, the YKM Light Stock can enhance your movement speed while aiming down the sight, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize mobility. For the laser, the OWC Laser – Tactical is excellent for close to medium-range encounters, as it increases ADS bullet spread accuracy and speed.

Finally, the Granulated Grip Tape can help stabilize the CBR4 during intense battles by increasing ADS Bullet Spread by 11%. However, it does slightly reduce ADS movement speed by 4%.

That’s everything you need to know about the best CBR4 SMG loadout in CoD Mobile Season 2 (2023). Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Call of Duty-related content here at Twinfinite.

