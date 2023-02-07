Image Source: Telecom Animation Film

Imagine it: you’re just minding your own business, enjoying a tranquil moment of silence. Maybe you’re painting something on a canvas, or engrossing yourself in the newest issue of your favorite manga (it’s a little ecchi, but we won’t judge). Then, in a flash, she hits the scene: it’s Nagatoro, and she is here to make your life a living hell. It may not be fun for our hapless protagonist, but it sure is fun to watch, so if you want more of this kind of thing, let’s take a look at 10 anime like Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro. All recommendations are subject to local availability.

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out!

Image Source: ENGI

These anime are so similar, you could swear Nagatoro and Uzaki swap notes in their spare time. Hana Uzaki is a college freshman who links back up with her old high school senpai, Shinichi Sakurai, much to his chagrin. He’s something of a surly sourpuss, so she can’t help but ensure she gets under his skin as much as possible.

Uzaki-chan could be summated as a more lighthearted version of Nagatoro-san, as the characters and situations are much less extreme. Unlike the downtrodden senpai berated by Nagatoro at every turn, Sakurai is a more confident and independent young man. Uzaki will laugh right in his face for every minor misstep he commits, though he treats it more with annoyance than dismay.

If you like the idea of playful flirting but without the occasional cruelty of Nagatoro, this may be the option for you! You can find Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! on Crunchyroll.

Teasing Master Takagi-san

Image Source: Shin-Ei Animation

What if Nagatoro, but ultra kawaii? That’s the premise of Teasing Master Takagi-san, wherein aspiring prankster Nishikata is desperate to pull a fast one on his classmate, Takagi, only to find himself outdone at every single turn.

Whether it’s the character designs or the delivery, there is a certain innocence to Takagi-san that makes the whole proceedings feel much more wholesome. Takagi may be overly enthusiastic to see the baffled Nishikata squirm, but it is without malice. She won’t revel in, say, driving him to actual tears and enthusiastically dabbing the moisture from his eyes with a handkerchief.

Who would do such a thing?! Oh right, Nagatoro. Long story short, you could consider this to be the beginner’s course of ridicule anime. Its bite-sized interactions help break the misadventures up into tasty little chunks of cuteness, without the added spice. Teasing Master Takagi-san plies her trade on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Dress-Up Darling

Image Source: bisquedoll-anime.com

Much more of a love story than Nagatoro-san, My Dress-Up Darling pairs the stunning airhead Marin Kitagawa with the reserved, self-doubting Wakana Gojo. Their worlds seemed to be on opposite ends of the spectrum, until Kitagawa discovers Gojo’s talent with needle and thread. She reveals to him that she is a massive otaku and aspiring cosplayer, and she needs his help to make her dreams come true!

This anime has the same theme of blossoming romance between a withdrawn boy and outgoing girl, though Kitagawa only occasionally teases Gojo, seeing him as more of a friend than a target. It’s actually really quite sweet, and features absolutely breathtaking animation and direction.

It comes as highly recommended to Nagatoro-san fans who enjoy odd couple protagonists, but more broadly, makes for an enjoyable viewing experience for any anime fan in general. It toppled some absolute giants en route to appearing among our top 10 best anime for 2022. My Dress-Up Darling struts her stuff on Crunchyroll.

Toradora!

Image Source: J.C.Staff

Ryuuji Takasu is a simple fellow. He just wants to live a peaceful life in a nice, clean home; however, his menacing mien mistakenly marks him as a malevolent miscreant. I totally didn’t intend for the alliteration of that sentence, but after about the third M word I was committed.

His undeserved reputation precedes him, with only one threat who could match his aura of intimidation: the palm-top tiger, Taiga Aisaka. Unlike Takasu, she will legitimately bludgeon anyone who crosses her path, and he finds this out the hard way. Despite their rocky first impression, the two attempt to form a bond and help each other out as they navigate the minefield of high school romance.

Toradora! pivots away from the playful japes of Nagatoro-san, and in its place is the downright aggression of Aisaka. Your mileage of this anime may vary based on how insufferable you find her, but it definitely has some parallels, all the same. Toradora! can be found on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

My Love Story!!

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Madhouse/Crunchyroll

Are you obsessed with budding romances between two very different personality types, but can’t stand all of the bullying that’s going on? Then allow us to introduce you to My Love Story!!, one of the most heralded shojo anime of its era.

It follows the hulking high schooler Takeo Goda, a gentle giant who has never known the joys of love in his young life. When he aids a girl from a groping incident, he finds himself fascinated with her, all too aware that only his charming best friend has a chance of winning her heart.

My Love Story!!’s cast is chock-full of likable people you want to cheer for, from top to bottom; Rinko Yamato is an adorable sweetheart, Makoto Sunakawa’s air of mystery is compelling, and Goda is one of the most memorable MC’s you will ever have the pleasure of meeting. The “good faces” Twitter account was practically made for a goofball like him. You can enjoy My Love Story!! courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

How about we take things in a different direction, then, and present you with two protagonists who are equally as unscrupulous?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War stars student council members Kaguya Shinomiya and Yuu Ishigami, two scheming elitists whose game of subterfuge resembles a tense game of mental chess. If either were to confess their feelings for the other, they would be considered weak and vulnerable — a risk they are unwilling to take! — so they must instead formulate a strategy that will make their rival break first.

The playing ground here is much more even, so you don’t have to feel bad when one has gotten the advantage over the other. Over time, their constant chipping away at one another is bound to reveal a more tender side that they’ve been desperate to hide. Maybe. Possibly. Kaguya-sama: Love is War wages battle over on Crunchyroll.

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via studio MOTHER/Crunchyroll

In one of the more delightfully silly plots on this list, gaming nerd Jirou Yakuin and boisterous tsundere Akari Watanabe find themselves begrudgingly living in a dormitory together as part of a school assignment. Did your curriculum involve pairing students together to test their marriage acumen? If not, you should probably write a complaint to the education department.

This unique premise creates a tense dynamic between the pair. They get on about as well as oil and water, however if they want to pass the practical, they’ll have to put their differences aside and try to coexist. It’s easier said than done, as Yakuin has the social skills of a particularly lonely potato. A Nagatoro-san-type anime, but with rules attached? Sign me up!

This is also the newest entry on this list, having premiered during the Fall 2022 season. If you’re keen on catching the hottest anime while also scratching your Nagatoro itch, this is a good place to start, before investigating our top 10 best anime of February 2023! Great plug, very subtle. You can put a ring on More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers on Crunchyroll.

Himouto! Umaru-chan

Image Source: Doga Kobo

Not every tale about a pesky youngster needs to have romantic undertones, and Himouto! Umaru-chan is a perfect example of how siblings can get on each other’s nerves just as effectively.

To her friends and classmates, Umaru Doma embodies perfection; she’s refined and responsible, the envy of all her peers. The moment she walks through the front door of the apartment she shares with her older brother, she undergoes a shocking change, donning a hoodie and shrinking into an immature little pest. This is her true side, and she cares only about tasty food, video games, and frequent napping.

By removing the “will they, won’t they” aspect of the other entries on this list, Umaru-chan is the ideal anime for anyone who just wants to see mayhem without the lovey-dovey chicanery. Himouto! Umaru-chan is exclusive to HIDIVE.

My Senpai is Annoying

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Doga Kobo/Crunchyroll

Would you perhaps like to see the roles reversed, with an overbearing senpai poking fun at the expense of his kohai? My Senpai is Annoying is a delightful slice-of-life anime set in an office, where rookie salesperson Futaba Igarashi is trying to make her mark in the world. She’s constantly overlooked due to her young age and diminutive stature, and the good-natured banter from her senior colleague, Harumi Takeda, just exasperates matters further.

To make it clear, Takeda is oblivious rather than cheeky, so his jibes at Igarashi are more misguided than anything else. It’s a lot more fun this way than it would have been if this mountain of a man were actually attempting to poke fun at his tiny little coworker.

The work culture of Japan is a fascinating, often trouble thing, with employees expected to put in egregious hours to appease their clients. My Senpai is Annoying glosses over that, instead focussing on the people who make the whole business run. Start your dream job with Takeda and company over on Crunchyroll.

Maid Sama!

Image Source: J.C.Staff

For our last candidate, we’re exploring a fresh kind of dynamic; where one character has all of the power, and yet, their disinterest in clout makes them wield their influence in an entirely different way.

Student council president Misaki Ayuzawa is burning herself out by taking on every responsibility she can to support her family. On top of all of her school duties, she moonlights at a maid cafe for extra income. Things are going fairly smoothly until the aloof Takumi Usui learns of her secret. There isn’t any teasing here, just a non-threatening boy making us swoon. He might have some ulterior motives lying underneath, but I emphasize: non-threatening boy making us swoon.

Despite coming out in 2010, the eccentric tone of Maid Sama screams early 2000s in the best way. It has a certain kind of vibe to it you don’t particularly see anymore, and its dedication to being bizarre makes for a nostalgic view. If you want to check it out, head over to Crunchyroll or HIDIVE.

ALERT: WATCHING THIS ANIME MAY EXCEED YOUR DAILY LIMIT OF BISHONEN AND/OR BISHOJO. PLEASE VIEW RESPONSIBLY, DOKI DOKI.

Related Posts