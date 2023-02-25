All Valdrakken Target Dummy Locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve had the pleasure of stepping foot in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, then you’ll inevitably end up in Valdrakken. Like Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and Shattrath before it, Valdrakken is the latest major city when you’ll be doing day-to-day activities such as preparing for the next dungeon and, inevitably, raids. You can do that by testing your rotation on target dummies found in the city, so here’s where to find all the Valdrakken target dummy locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where to Find Valdrakken Target Dummies in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Luckily, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight doesn’t hide away the target dummies in Valdrakken at some bizarre corner of the city. You can find the target dummies between the Seat of the Aspects and the Obsidian Enclave, just inside the Gladiator’s Refuge.

The best part about the target dummies in Valdrakken is the variety. You aren’t restricted to single-target dummies or boss targets, though you’ll find those too. In addition to single-target dummies, you’ll find groups of “enemies” that are extremely helpful for testing AOE abilities.

In the west and east corner, you’ll also find a target dummy useful for tanking and an animated target. However, if you’re a healer, you’ll get more use out of the friendly target dummy in the center, as it’s a perfect target to test healing on.

Now that you have all the Valdrakken target dummy locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can start preparing for raids. If you found this guide helpful, here at Twinfinite you can find all sorts of related content using links below.

Related Posts