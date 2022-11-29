All Clans of the Plains Answers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has finally arrived, and with it comes a lot of interesting new content for WoW players to peruse. Included in this is a set of tricky riddles you’ll want to get correct in order to get a nice reward. Here is everything you need to know about the Clans of the Plains answers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What Are the Clans of the Plains Correct Answers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight? Answered

Which clan upholds our ancestors’ traditions and guides the Maruuk according to their ways? Clan Teerai Which clan is made up of centaur from across the plains who have honed a special connection to our god, Ohn’ahra? Clan Ohn’ir Which clan is the newest to rise to power and maintains the largest standing military force? Clan Nokhud Which clan specializes in honing their skills and hunting game across the plains? Clan Shikaar

When you get all of the above questions correct, you’ll be able to select from four items as a reward before you continue on with the quest. While the choice is yours to make, we’d suggest getting the Shikaar Chain, as it has the highest value for trading with vendors.

That is everything you need to know about the correct answers are for the Clans of the Plains in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.