All Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answers in Hogwarts Legacy

These are the answers you’re looking for.

Hogwarts Legacy has finally arrived, and casual and hardcore gamers alike simply can’t get enough of how intricate the game and its locations are. The game places players in the driver’s seat, allowing them to create their very own magician and experience firsthand everything they’ve read and watched over the years firsthand. For veterans, knowledge of the source material will come in handy, especially when dealing with all of Sophronia Franklin’s quiz questions and answers in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is what you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answers

Sophronia Franklin’s quiz in Hogwarts Legacy is pretty long, featuring three rounds and a total of three rounds and 25 questions. In order to get all of these right, you’ll need to either be a wizard when it comes to the lore.

Luckily, for all of you mudbloods out there that forgot to study for this incredibly detailed quiz, we’ve got all the answers you could ever need. For convenience, we’ve broken down each round for you, with the questions and answers in bold. Good luck!

First Round

Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?

The Golden Snuggery.

The Golden Snidget.

The Snake Bird.

Which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck?

The Felix Felicis .

. The Alihotsy Draught.

The Pepperup Potion.

The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts?

The Founder Relics.

The Horcruxes.

The Deathly Hallows.

Which ball in quidditch is the largest?

The Snitch.

The Bludger.

The Quaffle.

True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species

True.

False.

Second Round

What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?

The Wizards’ Council.

The International Confederation of Wizards.

The Order of Merlin.

Which dragon breed is the smallest?

The Antipodean Opaleye.

The Peruvian Vipertooth.

The Ukrainian Ironbelly.

Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?

Hengist of Woodcroft.

Elfrida Clagg.

Quincy Hog.

The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other magical creature?

Lethifold.

Runespoor.

Demiguise.

What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?

The Knockback Jinx.

The Stunning Spell.

The Patronus Charm.

Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration?

Gamp.

Evangeline Orpington.

Laverne de Montmorency.

What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?

Knowledge is the real magic.

Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Look before you leap.

Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?

The Basilisk.

The Ashwinder.

The Runespoor.

Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?

The Mount Greylock .

. The Pyrenees.

The Amazon Rainforest.

What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind?

Elixir to Induce Euphoria.

Verocitaserum.

Amortentia.

Third Round

Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against whom?

Egbert the Egregious.

Sir Agravaine.

Beatrix Bloxam.

If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?

Blatching.

Haversacking.

Stooging.

A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?

Hairy ears.

Bad luck.

Webbed feet.

What plant excretes Stinksap?

Mimbulus mimbletonia .

. Fluxweed.

Sopophorous Bean.

The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th-century wizard?

Bowman Wright

Basil Flack.

Linfred of Stinchcome.

In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?

A single slipper.

His wand.

A smaller pot.

The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?

The Scottish Highlands.

North America.

The Amazon Rainforest.

Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?

Sir Amset

Sir Luckless.

Sir Lancelot

The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?

Gallingantua.

Pantagruel.

The Loch Ness Monster.

Who was the first Minister for Magic?

Ulick Gamp .

. Cadmus Peverell.

Ethelred the Ever-Ready.

Answering each question that makes up these three rounds of the quiz correctly will net you with a reward of 3 Wiggenweld Potions, 1 Ederus Potion, and 1 Maxima Potion.

Now that you know all Sophronia Franklin quiz answers in Hogwarts Legacy, look for more guides and news from the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

