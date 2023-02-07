All Golden Walnut Locations in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is an open-ended farming and role-playing video game developed by ConcernedApe. Players can explore a variety of locations, including the Valley itself, Pelican Town, Cindersap Forest, and many more. One of the items that players can collect in Stardew Valley is called Golden Walnuts. These are rare items that provide great benefits when used correctly. This guide will show you where you can get them.

What Are Stardew Valley Gold Walnuts?

Image Source: ConcernedApe

The Golden Walnut is a special item that you can find scattered around the world of Stardew Valley. They can be found in various locations, such as inside the Community Center, on top of the mine cart at the Train Station, and even inside bushes around Pelican Town. They are also available from fishing spots when you catch a treasure chest while fishing.

Golden Walnuts provide a range of benefits to players including increased energy regeneration, increased luck, and improved relationships with villagers. They can also be used to craft quality items like iridium sprinklers or rarecrows which further increase the player’s chances of success in the game.

Where to Find Golden Walnuts in Stardew Valley

There are a number of things you can do and places you can visit if you want to produce a Golden Walnut. We’ve listed all of these below.

Ginger Island

Image Source: ConcernedApe

You can find Golden Coconuts at various points on Ginger Island. Bring these to Clint the Blacksmith in the valley to produce a Golden Walnut.

Another way to obtain Golden Walnuts is through fishing anywhere on Ginger Island, which yields five nuts. You can also find Golden Walnuts as rewards for winning fishing competitions.

Island East

Image Source: ConcernedApe

Explore and travel in Stardew Valley‘s Island East, particularly the jungle near Leo’s hut and the Gem Birds shrine, to stumble upon Golden Walnuts. You’ll usually find them on the path leading up to the shrine, along the riverbank, and toward Leo’s hut. Another way to get Golden Walnuts is by solving puzzles, such as placing a banana on the altar near the staircase going to Leo’s hut, and hitting a tree inside the hut with an axe.

There’s also a shrine in the area where players can place gemstones, such as Amethyst, Aquamarine, Emerald, Ruby, and Topaz, dropped by Gem Birds to receive a Golden Walnut. The Gem Birds that drop these stones usually appear in the Island Field Office Tent for the North part, the jungle near Leo’s hut for East, near the beach for South, and on the farm for West. Completing the gemstones can earn you five Golden Walnuts.

Island West

Image Source: ConcernedApe

Exploring various points in Island West can get you one Golden Walnut for each place. These are the locations where you can get a walnut just by exploring this area:

Shipwreck – Follow the hidden path on the left edge of the shipwreck, which is beneath the farm to reach the ship. You should find a walnut inside.

– Follow the hidden path on the left edge of the shipwreck, which is beneath the farm to reach the ship. You should find a walnut inside. Blue starfish triangle – Locate the blue starfish triangle south of the farm. Dig the center to find the walnut.

– Locate the blue starfish triangle south of the farm. Dig the center to find the walnut. Starfish diamond – Look near the tide pools for the starfish diamond. Take note that it may be hidden by a large rock.

– Look near the tide pools for the starfish diamond. Take note that it may be hidden by a large rock. Tide pools – in the tide pools, look for an X in the sand. Dig the center to find the walnut. You can also find another walnut when you look for the diamond of indents at the bottom-left part of the area.

– in the tide pools, look for an X in the sand. Dig the center to find the walnut. You can also find another walnut when you look for the diamond of indents at the bottom-left part of the area. Coconut tree – A walnut is found behind a coconut tree by the pond west of the farm.

– A walnut is found behind a coconut tree by the pond west of the farm. Qi’s Walnut Room – Near a cliff on the western coast, you can find a walnut bush to the bottom right near Qi’s Walnut Room. Another walnut bush can be found when you walk past the room through the ocean water.

– Near a cliff on the western coast, you can find a walnut bush to the bottom right near Qi’s Walnut Room. Another walnut bush can be found when you walk past the room through the ocean water. Tiger Slime Grove – Behind a mahogany tree in the Tiger Slime Grove is a walnut tree, where you can get a Golden Walnut. In the Tiger Slime Grove, look for a circle of grass hidden behind a Mahogany tree. Digging up the center should produce a walnut. Lastly, head east from Tiger Slime Grove and hit rocks or weeds in your way. You should find a walnut bush.

– Behind a mahogany tree in the Tiger Slime Grove is a walnut tree, where you can get a Golden Walnut. In the Tiger Slime Grove, look for a circle of grass hidden behind a Mahogany tree. Digging up the center should produce a walnut. Lastly, head east from Tiger Slime Grove and hit rocks or weeds in your way. You should find a walnut bush. Parrot Express’ Farm – Over the bridge from the Parrot Express’ Farm location you will find a walnut bush, which is partially covered by a ledge. Here, you can get a Golden Walnut. In the same location, you can find a diamond of pebbles, which you can dig up for another walnut. A hidden path near the farm will bring you to a walnut bush. A cliff will also give you the fourth Golden Walnut in Parrot Express’ Farm.

You can also solve puzzles in Island West, such as:

Using an Axe or Pickaxe to cover three holes to catch the green “whack a mole” critter . Watering cans can also be used to hit moles and get one Golden Walnut.

. Watering cans can also be used to hit moles and get one Golden Walnut. Finding the Simon Says puzzle in the cave north of Tiger Slime Grove to receive three walnuts.

in the cave north of Tiger Slime Grove to receive three walnuts. Growing a Melon, a Wheat, and a Garlic (in this particular order). Make sure to talk to The Gourmand Frog after completing the puzzle to receive five Golden Walnuts for each crop, which will give you a total of 15 walnuts.

Additionally, collecting two journal scraps can give you one walnut each:

Journal Scrap #4 – You can dig in the sand north of Birdie’s Hut to find the journal as well as a Quality Bobber.

– You can dig in the sand north of Birdie’s Hut to find the journal as well as a Quality Bobber. Journal Scrap #6 – From the farm, go to the beach to see a curved palm tree on the right-most cliff. Make a hole in the corner where this right cliff meets the cliff that extends into the farm.

Other things you can do to get Golden Walnuts in Island West:

On the Ginger Island farm, harvesting crops will occasionally produce as many as five walnuts.

Occasionally, mining the Mussel Nodes will yield up to five walnuts.

Accomplishing The Pirate’s Wife Quest will give you rewards, including five walnuts.

Killing the slimes in the Tiger Slime Grove may give you one walnut.

Island North

Image Source: ConcernedApe

There are also plenty of locations in Island North to explore to gain Golden Walnuts. One specific location is the Island Field Office where you can do the following tasks to get some walnuts:

Find all of the Island Field Office’s Large Animal collection to get six walnuts.

collection to get six walnuts. Find all of the Island Field Office’s Snake collection to get three walnuts.

collection to get three walnuts. Give the Island Field Office a mummified frog for one walnut.

for one walnut. Give the Island Field Office a mummified bat for one Golden Walnut.

for one Golden Walnut. To the right and below the Island Field Office, find sand with unusual texture .

. Complete the Purple Flowers Island Survey to receive one walnut. The correct number is 22.

to receive one walnut. The correct number is 22. Complete the Purple Starfish Island Survey to receive one walnut. The correct number is 18.

Exploring the island also yields one or two walnuts. These are the locations to check:

Southernmost entrance – Turn left when you come up the southernmost entrance, and dig at the stone circle’s center.

– Turn left when you come up the southernmost entrance, and dig at the stone circle’s center. Hidden grove – Turn left when you get to the southernmost entrance and go through a hidden path to reach a walnut grove.

– Turn left when you get to the southernmost entrance and go through a hidden path to reach a walnut grove. Flower circle – Turn right from the southernmost entrance and dig at the center of the flower circle.

Dig site – Go up the ramp and dig at the stone circle’s circle. You can also cross the bridge to see the walnut plant. Additionally, two walnuts can be found at the hidden passage near the cliff.

– Go up the ramp and dig at the stone circle’s circle. You can also cross the bridge to see the walnut plant. Additionally, two walnuts can be found at the hidden passage near the cliff. Volcano Dungeon – Walk into the entrance and dig in the sand that’s nearby two bushes and a stone arc. You can also find a walnut plant near the lower and upper right portions of the entrance. Use a slingshot to knock it down. There’s a walnut in the hidden path by Volcano Dungeon as well as two walnuts in the exit near the river of lava and the Forge, respectively.

– Walk into the entrance and dig in the sand that’s nearby two bushes and a stone arc. You can also find a walnut plant near the lower and upper right portions of the entrance. Use a slingshot to knock it down. There’s a walnut in the hidden path by Volcano Dungeon as well as two walnuts in the exit near the river of lava and the Forge, respectively. Leo – Find the stone circle where Leo sometimes stands in the map and dig up its center.

Additional things you can do to get walnuts in Island North:

Mining – You can find up to 17 golden walnuts in the Volcano Dungeon by opening chests, killing monsters, and mining blocks.

– You can find up to 17 golden walnuts in the Volcano Dungeon by opening chests, killing monsters, and mining blocks. Collecting – From the Volcano Dungeon’s entrance, go southwest to find a curved palm tree. Find the loop inside the palm tree and dig to get Journal Scrap #10.

Island South

Image Source: ConcernedApe

In the Island South area of Stardew Valley, you can fish in the tide pool with a starfish shape to get one Golden Walnut. Exploring the area also gets you one nut each, such as in the diamond of yellow starfish and Pirate Cove.

You can also solve puzzles. Look for a mermaid on a rock in Island Southeast to tune a set of stones. Completing this puzzle will earn you five Golden Walnuts. Another puzzle is in Pirate Cove, where you’ll have to win a round of darts to get three walnuts.