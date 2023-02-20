All Atomic Heart Trophies and Achievements
Arm yourselves, trophy hunters!
If you’re picking up Mundfish and Focus Entertainment’s alternate history FPS Atomic Heart, it’s always nice to plan out your playthrough, especially if you’re aiming to go for a 100 percent completion rate. To save you some time, we’ve compiled the full list of virtual knick-knacks you can unlock for your reading pleasure. So, without further delay, here are all the Atomic Heart trophies and achievements. Let’s go!
Atomic Heart Achievement and Trophy List
In total, there are 42 trophies, including the platinum trophy. Interestingly, there are no secret or hidden trophies in the game. Of course, fair warning, there may be some *minor story spoilers* hidden below. Here’s the full list of trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart:
|Trophy/ Achievement Name
|Description
|Trophy Rarity
|Hands on the Hood
|Hit 20 enemies by a car
|Bronze
|Triple Penetration
|Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
|Bronze
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies
|Bronze
|Bull’s Eye!
|Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
|Bronze
|Assimilation Procedure Interrupted
|Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant
|Bronze
|Below Zero
|Freeze a Vova mid-air
|Bronze
|Hothead
|Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
|Bronze
|Avatar
|Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
|Bronze
|Scanner
|Scan all mobs
|Bronze
|Clean-up
|Complete all testing grounds
|Gold
|Explorer
|Find a testing ground
|Bronze
|More Than Profit
|Find all Lootyagins
|Silver
|Burning Ears
|Find all Chirpers
|Gold
|The Necromancer
|Talk to every dead
|Silver
|Beast Friend
|Find all talking dead animals
|Silver
|How Can I Help You?
|Use a phone booth at Chelomey
|Bronze
|Lefthand Mastery
|Fully upgrade one skill tree
|Bronze
|The Great Inventor
|Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
|Bronze
|Apple Pie
|Pick all apples in Limbo
|Bronze
|Polymerization
|Collect 100 jelly
|Silver
|Chemist
|Craft consumable of all types
|Bronze
|Lord of War
|Collect all weapons
|Silver
|Weapon Master
|Create five types of weapons
|Bronze
|Artisan
|Create a weapon in a crafting machine
|Bronze
|Atomic Heart
|Complete the game in Hardcore mode
|Gold
|Kommunism 2.0
|Find out the AoC’s secret
|Bronze
|Freedom Reflex
|Explore Pavlov
|Bronze
|Medical Checkup
|Get to a hospital
|Bronze
|Curtain
|Finish a theater performance
|Bronze
|Quite an Achievement
|Clear the VDNH complex
|Bronze
|Tickets, Please!
|Take a train at the Lasnaya Maglev train station
|Bronze
|Pistils and Stamens
|Get out of Vavilov
|Bronze
|Happy Polymerization Day!
|Fly out of Chelomey
|Bronze
|Chop Chop Chop
|Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
|Silver
|Murderous Beauty
|Kill Twins
|Silver
|Dew Point
|Kill Dewdrop
|Bronze
|Show’s Over
|Kill Natasha
|Bronze
|Plyusch Rush
|Kill Plyusch
|Bronze
|Make It Go Round
|Kill Hedgie
|Bronze
|Medium Rare
|Kill Belyash
|Bronze
|Strike
|Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
|Silver
|The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes
|Unlock all trophies
|Platinum
So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart. For more, feel free to take a gander at the links below. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.
- How to Deal with Dandelion CCTV Cameras in Atomic Heart
- All Skills Available in Atomic Heart
- Atomic Heart Review – Missing More Than a Beat
- What Is the Russian Controversy Surrounding Atomic Heart? Explained
- Move Over Lady Dimitrescu, Atomic Heart Has Tall, Russian, & Metal Mommies