All Atomic Heart Trophies and Achievements

Image Source: Mundfish

If you’re picking up Mundfish and Focus Entertainment’s alternate history FPS Atomic Heart, it’s always nice to plan out your playthrough, especially if you’re aiming to go for a 100 percent completion rate. To save you some time, we’ve compiled the full list of virtual knick-knacks you can unlock for your reading pleasure. So, without further delay, here are all the Atomic Heart trophies and achievements. Let’s go!

Atomic Heart Achievement and Trophy List

In total, there are 42 trophies, including the platinum trophy. Interestingly, there are no secret or hidden trophies in the game. Of course, fair warning, there may be some *minor story spoilers* hidden below. Here’s the full list of trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart:

Trophy/ Achievement Name Description Trophy Rarity Hands on the Hood Hit 20 enemies by a car Bronze Triple Penetration Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot Bronze Alcoholics Anonymous Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies Bronze Bull’s Eye! Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl Bronze Assimilation Procedure Interrupted Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant Bronze Below Zero Freeze a Vova mid-air Bronze Hothead Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol Bronze Avatar Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies Bronze Scanner Scan all mobs Bronze Clean-up Complete all testing grounds Gold Explorer Find a testing ground Bronze More Than Profit Find all Lootyagins Silver Burning Ears Find all Chirpers Gold The Necromancer Talk to every dead Silver Beast Friend Find all talking dead animals Silver How Can I Help You? Use a phone booth at Chelomey Bronze Lefthand Mastery Fully upgrade one skill tree Bronze The Great Inventor Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level Bronze Apple Pie Pick all apples in Limbo Bronze Polymerization Collect 100 jelly Silver Chemist Craft consumable of all types Bronze Lord of War Collect all weapons Silver Weapon Master Create five types of weapons Bronze Artisan Create a weapon in a crafting machine Bronze Atomic Heart Complete the game in Hardcore mode Gold Kommunism 2.0 Find out the AoC’s secret Bronze Freedom Reflex Explore Pavlov Bronze Medical Checkup Get to a hospital Bronze Curtain Finish a theater performance Bronze Quite an Achievement Clear the VDNH complex Bronze Tickets, Please! Take a train at the Lasnaya Maglev train station Bronze Pistils and Stamens Get out of Vavilov Bronze Happy Polymerization Day! Fly out of Chelomey Bronze Chop Chop Chop Kill Belyash with a melee weapon Silver Murderous Beauty Kill Twins Silver Dew Point Kill Dewdrop Bronze Show’s Over Kill Natasha Bronze Plyusch Rush Kill Plyusch Bronze Make It Go Round Kill Hedgie Bronze Medium Rare Kill Belyash Bronze Strike Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues Silver The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes Unlock all trophies Platinum

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart. For more, feel free to take a gander at the links below. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.

Related Posts