Where to Find Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Key Art by Game Freak and Nintendo

Greninja has been a fan favorite amongst Pokemon fans since its debut in Pokemon X and Y, so it was a bummer that it wasn’t going to be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately for us all, Greninja will appear in Tera Raids. If you’d love to capture one, here’s where to find Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Join a Greninja Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re hoping to capture Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, follow along with the steps below. However, this is a 7-star Tera Raid, which means you will need to first unlock 6-star Tera Raids before you can attempt them.

Connect to the internet. Load up your save, open the main menu, and select Poke Portal. Go down to Mystery Gift, select it, and choose Check Poke Portal News. This will connect you to the internet and download any of the latest events going on at the moment, in this case, Greninja Tera Raids. Open the map. Tera Raids are scattered all over Paldea, and the map actually shows their location. More importantly, each Tera Raid is represented by a different map icon. You need to look for Poison-type Tera Raid map symbols featuring a pink glow. Fast travel to the nearest location.

When Do the Greninja Tera Raids Start & End in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Now, it’s important you tackle the Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as soon as possible, as this is a limited event. Here are the details on the start and end of the event:

Jan. 27, 2023, to Jan. 28, 2023

Feb. 10, 2023, to Feb. 12, 2023

Luckily, if you miss the first event, you can at least prepare for the next one since it’s only two weeks apart. Do come prepared, though; Greninja’s Water and Dark typing is already strong, and this one has Poison thrown into the mix.

There you have it, Pokemon trainers: where to find Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more related content, Twinfinite has an exhausting list of guides that every Pokemon trainer should check out.

