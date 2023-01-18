When Does M3GAN 2.0 Come Out? Answered

Image Source: Blumhouse Productions

Shocking no one after the first film proved to be such a surprise hit, a sequel to MEGAN has already been greenlit. That’s not the only information that’s been announced, either. Here’s when M3GAN 2.0 will be coming out.

If you’re looking forward to the next killer doll film, M3GAN 2.0 will be out on Jan. 25, 2025. Both Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) and Violet McGraw (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House) will be returning in the roles of Gemma and Cady. This shouldn’t come off as usual to anyone who saw the first film, as it’s unclear how a sequel would go without the character who created the M3GAN doll in the first place. Writer Akela Cooper will be returning for the sequel, as well.

As with most horror films with one established, non-human killer, M3GAN ended on a cliffhanger that will likely be where the second film picks up. There has also not been any word on when production would start, so there will still be a good bit of time before any plot details are known for sure.

M3GAN is at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, so this sequel was only a matter of time. Well, that and the fact that the film has raked in roughly $90 million globally on a budget that was roughly a third of that.

This is absolutely everything you need to know about when M3GAN 2.0 will be coming out. While there is a pretty huge wait ahead, the links below might guide you to your next favorite horror film, so take a look. …And beware!

