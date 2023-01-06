There are plenty of surprisingly tough and strong Pokemon within the franchise, and each Mon’ has its selection of moves to use in combat. Beyond this, some Pokemon have serious abilities that make them stand out – both in terms of a deity-like figure and, in some cases, a significant threat. But which Pokemon are top of the pyramid when it comes to power? Here’s our ranking of the top 10 most powerful Pokemon.

10. Mew

Mew is an extremely rare Psychic-Type Legendary Pokemon that only a handful of Trainers have sighted. What makes Mew so special is that it contains the DNA of every single Pokemon in existence and is, therefore, able to learn any TM, HM, Technical Record, and Move Tutor move (minus special signature moves of a few particular Mons’)

This is a significant power in the Pokemon franchise, allowing Mew to take on any threat. Mew even demonstrates these powers on certain occasions, such as when it successfully battled and defeated the likes of Mewtwo to save the world. Taking in all these factors, we shouldn’t doubt or underestimate the cute little critter.

9. Eternatus

Eternatus’s gigantic size makes it the tallest Pokemon in existence, and with that intimidating appearance comes immense power. Eternatus is the source of the Dynamax and Gigantamax phenomenon of the Galar Region and holds the unique ability to transform into a creature known as Eternamax Eternatus.

Unfortunately, Eternatus’ power is nothing to be scoffed at and has the potential to throw the entire Galar Region into chaos due to it being the source of ‘The Darkest Day,’ an event in which its uncontained power caused Pokemon all over Galar to Dynamax and rampage the region in an uncontrollable frenzy. The ability to target a Pokemon and force it into Dynamaxing is another trait that Eternatus possesses, making it quite the threat.

On top of this, Eternatus can also shut down a Dynamaxed Pokemon, forcing them to return to its regular state by absorbing all of the particles in the area to make it unusable for any other Pokemon. Because of these factors and the way Eternatus controls the undeniably powerful Dynamax / Gigantamax phenomenon, it makes its way onto this list with ease.

8. Lugia

Lugia is one of the most powerful Legendary Pokemon of the Johto Region, known as the guardian of the sea. Lugia is highly considerate and good-natured as far as Pokemon go. Don’t let that fool you, though; this Mon’ is an absolute force to be reckoned with. Lugia has such power that it can cause devastating storms for as long as 40 days just by flapping its wings.

To ensure it causes no harm to anyone with the staggering power it contains in its abilities, Lugia buries itself deep under the sea, hibernating in solitude. Certain rumors regarding Lugia hint it may appear during the night of a storm, despite being an exceptionally rare Pokemon that historically has hardly ever been seen.

Not only does Lugia have immense power over the weather through storm creation, but it is also the leader of the Legendary Bird Trio, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres and can command them at will. Lugia is such a force that it controls not just one but three Legendary Pokemon. If that’s not an indicator of its power, I don’t know what is.

7. Groudon & Kyogre

These two Legendary Pokemon are known for being right at the head of the clash between Team Aqua and Team Magma. Groudon can expand the land and make new continents, as well as volcanic eruptions and devastating droughts. On the other hand, Kyogre is capable of causing enormous floods and ending droughts.

These Pokemon are polar opposites of one another, and when they engage in battle, their powers clash to cause ultimate destruction. On top of this, Groudon ad Kyogre can unlock a new form called Primal Kyogre / Primal Groudon and further amplify their strength. These two mons are incredibly destructive when pitted against one another, so much so that the special Legendary Pokemon, Rayquaza, was the only creature successful in intervening, stopping mass damage to both the land and the living.

6. Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh completes the Tower Duo alongside Lugia and is known as an exceptionally special Legendary within the Johto Region. Ho-Oh is considered by many to be the guardian of the skies, gifted with the extraordinary power of resurrecting the dead. Alongside this sacred power, Ho-Oh also leaves a rainbow trail behind it when it flies through the sky, creating a rather majestic look.

There is a legend surrounding Ho-Oh, stating that those lucky enough to see it during their lifetime will receive eternal happiness, giving this oversized golden chicken a rather deity-like presence in the franchise. Not only does Ho-Oh have a special meaning behind it and unique, life-altering powers (literally), but it also is quite the powerhouse in battle, capable of using the move Sacred Fire to create flames unique from any other Pokemon.

5. Rayquaza

Rayquaza is the final member of the Ancient Pokemon Trio, alongside Groudon and Kyogre. Like the latter two Pokemon, Rayqauaza is a Legendary with much power. Firstly, it was the only being capable of ending Kyogre and Groudon’s conflict, even in their Primal Form, thus saving the land from complete and utter destruction. For two stubborn powerhouse Legenaries to drop everything and obey, Rayquaza indicates how much power and respect it has over other Pokemon.

Rayquaza can also Mega Evolve and seem the only Pokemon capable of traveling outside of the Earth to face off against the space Pokemon, Deoxys. This is because Rayquaza has lived within the ozone layer of the Pokemon World for thousands of years. One of Rayquaza’s organs contains as much power as a Mega Stone, which is quite an impressive feat for this green missile-like dragon. Despite all of its ancient history and control over other Pokemon, Rayquaza also has the potential to make for a devastating threat if it was more evil-orientated, as it can create full-fledged cyclones with ease.

4. Palkia & Dialga

These two Pokemon make up the primary Legendaries of the Sinnoh Region, possessing undeniable power and abilities. Dialga operates almost like a god of time and can completely freeze, excel, alter and manipulate time itself, and use this for travel between past and future. On the other hand, Palkia is capable of warping space and creating new realities / changing the events of life itself.

These two Pokemon have links to the mighty Giratina and an alternate universe known as the Distortion World. Similarly to Groudon ad Kyogre, Palkia and Dialga are known to but heads with immense brutality. These two have incredibly intimidating power; think of all the destruction they could cause to life and existence if things between them somehow get out of hand.

Thankfully, they have the looming threat of Giratina in the Distortion World to keep them in line – especially after how Giritina previously retaliated from the damages to the Distortion World caused by Palkia and Dialga’s fight. However, if Giritina didn’t exist in such a way, it’s scary to think how much damage could have occurred.

3. Giratina

If you thought Palkia and Dialga’s powers were intimidating, wait until you hear about this Legendary trio’s third and final member, Giratina. This Pokemon lives within an alternate reality labeled the Distortion World and are highly territorial of its space, entering a rage when this world is disturbed or harmed in any way.

Unfortunately, Palkia and Dialga cop Giritina’s wrath due to their clash of powers causing many toxic clouds to infiltrate the Distortion World, disrupting Giratina’s peace. Giratina had no time for the disputes between these Legendaries and retaliated by trying to kill them, genuinely showing how ruthless it can be. Giratina’s natural power and abilities are no laughing matter either, as it contains the literal ability to tear apart reality and create space-time distortion, giving it the upper hand over Palkia and Dialga.

Giratina can also enhance its power by interacting with an item known as the Griseous Orb or Griseous Core, allowing it to take the shape of its Origin Form, which is the natural shape it maintains in the Distortion World. In this Origin Form, Giratina can pass through dimensions at will and even has the power to transform into a shadow to merge the Distortion World and Pokemon World.

I don’t know about you, but that certainly seems to be a mark of Giratina’s true force of power to me. After all, it can jump dimensions, inhabits its world, and has the undeniable upper hand over two Legendary Pokemon, Palkia and Dialga.

2. Mewtwo

Mewtwo is well-known within the Pokemon franchise as one of the most notoriously powerful Pokemon of all time. Mewtwo is a biological clone of Mew with altered DNA, allowing it the abilities of mind control and teleportation. Due to extreme gene-splitting experiments performed on Mewtwo by a scientist in the mansion where it was studied, Mewtwo became extremely vicious and unbelievably powerful.

Thanks to all the gene splicing and enhancement on this Pokemon to increase its capabilities, Mewtwo was quickly able to break out of the mansion, destroying the building before fleeing into the wild. Mewtwo is said only to be encountered by trainers who have beaten the Indigo Plateau, indicating its top-tier power and high judgment of strength.

Mewtwo is widely known in the world of Pokemon as the most powerful Pokemon in all existence, complete with a harsh nature. There has been more than one occasion where Mewtwo has come dangerously close to causing doomsday-level damage to the Pokemon World. Thankfully, Mew was able to intervene before it was too late.

Arceus tops off the list of most powerful Pokemon in existence due to its role of being the closest thing to a God-like creature within the franchise, with beliefs that it is responsible for creating all of the Pokemon in the world, as well as the Sinnoh/Ransei Regions. As one of the oldest Pokemon, it’s expected that Arceus would have a respectable level of power. However, this Mon’ excels in strength and is capable of some of the most devastating abilities of all beings.

Known as ‘The Original One’ due to its history of shaping the universe, Arceus is highly renowned as one of the most powerful Pokemon in the world. On top of this, Arceus has apparent authority over other Legendary Pokemon, the Lake Trio, Palkia, Dialga, and Giratina.

There’s no denying that Arceus has the most incredibly powerful abilities in the entire franchise: making things vanish, ceasing existence, halting time, bringing back things that have been destroyed, and distorting the very laws of nature. Besides, if Arceus truly did create all other Pokemon, that means it’s also responsible for the existence of every other Pokemon in this list. Talk about power!

That's it for the 10 most Powerful Pokemon. Which among them is your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.