Sailor Moon in Order With Movies

Sailor Moon has been so iconic since the 90s manga and anime that a new generation has been growing up with a new reboot show, Sailor Moon Crystal, and movies to go with it. In fact, in 2023, we’ll get to see a two-part movie that adapts the final arc of the Sailor Moon manga and works as Season 5 of the show. If you’ve always been a fan or are just now getting into the series, we’ll tell you the order to watch Sailor Moon, including the movies.

Complete Sailor Moon Watch Order

The original Sailor Moon series ran from 1992 to 1997, releasing 200 episodes plus three movies. Then, in 2014, the series was rebooted, and Sailor Moon Crystal was born, following the original manga more closely and giving the story a more serious tone when compared to the first anime. The reboot includes 39 episodes and two movies, both divided into two parts. Here’s the recommended watch order, including the original show, the reboot and the movies:

Sailor Moon Season 1 (1992-1993)

(1992-1993) Sailor Moon R Season 2 (1993-1994)

(1993-1994) Sailor Moon R: The Movie (1993)

(1993) Sailor Moon S Season 3 (1994–1995)

(1994–1995) Sailor Moon S: The Movie (1994)

(1994) Sailor Moon SuperS Season 4 (1995–1996)

(1995–1996) Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie (1995)

(1995) Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Season 5 (1996–1997)

(1996–1997) Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1, 2 and 3 (2014-2016)

(2014-2016) Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Part 1 and 2 (2021)

(2021) Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Part 1 and 2 (2023)

Now that you know the order to watch Sailor Moon, including the movies

