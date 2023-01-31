Persona 4 Golden: All Characters You Can Romance (A Special Lady)

There’s so much to sink your teeth into in Persona 4 Golden. From solving the murder mystery, through to making lunches and building your social links with other characters. If you’re looking to get all the trophies on offer in Persona 4 Golden, you’ll need to get the ‘A Special Lady’ trophy or achievement. This requires players to ‘Enter a special relationship with someone.’ In this guide, we’ll talk you through every character you can romance in Persona 4 Golden, as well as how to successfully romance them.

All Characters You Can Romance in Persona 4 Golden

There are eight different characters you can romance in Persona 4 Golden. All of them are female, however, with no male romance options for the male protagonist. Spoiler alert: In case you didn’t want to know who to romance, we’re going to tell you them all below.

We’ve listed all eight of the romance options in Persona 4 Golden below:

Ai

Ayane

Chie

Marie

Naoto

Rise

Yukiko

Yumi

How to Romance Every Character

The good news is that in order to romance each of the above characters, you just have to do the same thing.

Specifically, you’ll need to rank up their social link to the point where the game outright tells you that things are getting serious. At this point, you’ll be given the option to enter a relationship with that girl, or to just stay friends.

We’ve listed the social link level you’ll need to reach to romance each girl below:

Ai – Rank 6 and 9

– Rank 6 and 9 Ayane – Rank 8

– Rank 8 Chie – Rank 9

– Rank 9 Marie – Rank 9

– Rank 9 Naoto – Rank 8

– Rank 8 Rise – Rank 7

– Rank 7 Yukiko – Rank 9

– Rank 9 Yumi – Rank 10

It’s worth noting that you can be in more than one relationship at any one time, but this will have repercussions on Valentine’s Day. That being said, it won’t actually affect anything gameplay-wise, aside from just making you feel incredibly bad.

There you have all characters you can romance in Persona 4 Golden. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out more of our coverage on the game below. Be sure to have a look through our Persona 5 Royal review, should you want to dive straight into the next chapter, too.

