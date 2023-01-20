Image Source: Atlus

Social Links are a critical facet of Persona 3 Portable, providing Arcana that can strengthen your Persona. With so many to master, however, each with its own starting points and conditions to fill, you might find yourself completely befuddled on how to set them in action. Fear not, because we’ve got you covered with our Persona 3 Portable Social Links guide.

0. Fool – Starts automatically on 18 April.

– Starts automatically on 18 April. I. Magician – Starts automatically on 23 April with Kenji Tomochika. He can be found during the day in your classroom.

– Starts automatically on 23 April with Kenji Tomochika. He can be found during the day in your classroom. II. Priestess – Initiated from 19 June by speaking with Fuuka Yamagishi, who can be found outside of the bathroom on the second floor of the high school. Requires max courage to commence.

– Initiated from 19 June by speaking with Fuuka Yamagishi, who can be found outside of the bathroom on the second floor of the high school. Requires max courage to commence. III. Empress – Initiated from 21 November by speaking with Mitsuru Kirijo, who can be found standing near the Faculty Office on the first floor, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max academics to commence.

– Initiated from 21 November by speaking with Mitsuru Kirijo, who can be found standing near the Faculty Office on the first floor, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max academics to commence. IV. Emperor – Starts automatically on 6 May with Hidetoshi Odagiri, when Mitsuru Kirijo signs you up for Student Council. He can be found in the Student Council room on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. From 25 January onward, he also appears on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

– Starts automatically on 6 May with Hidetoshi Odagiri, when Mitsuru Kirijo signs you up for Student Council. He can be found in the Student Council room on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. From 25 January onward, he also appears on Tuesdays and Thursdays. V. Hierophant – Initiated from 25 April by speaking with Bunkichi and Mitsuko. Requires conversing with them until they mention a persimmon tree, which can then be found by returning to the high school library on the first floor, and proceeding through the corridor. Bring them a leaf from this tree. They can be found at Bookworms Used Books in the strip mall every day except Sunday. Bunkichi is among the victims you must rescue from Tartarus. If this is not done by 4 October, you will be unable to complete the Social Link.

– Initiated from 25 April by speaking with Bunkichi and Mitsuko. Requires conversing with them until they mention a persimmon tree, which can then be found by returning to the high school library on the first floor, and proceeding through the corridor. Bring them a leaf from this tree. They can be found at Bookworms Used Books in the strip mall every day except Sunday. VI. Lovers – Initiated from 24 July, following the trip to Yakushima, by speaking with Yukari Takeba. She can be found during the day in classroom 2F on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max charm to commence.

– Initiated from 24 July, following the trip to Yakushima, by speaking with Yukari Takeba. She can be found during the day in classroom 2F on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max charm to commence. VII. Chariot – Initiated from 23 April by speaking with Kazushi Miyamoto, after joining the Fencing Club or Swim Team. He can be found during the day in classroom 1F. Before completing this Social Link, note that the requirements for beginning Strength are only available during ranks 2 and 3 of Chariot.

– Initiated from 23 April by speaking with Kazushi Miyamoto, after joining the Fencing Club or Swim Team. He can be found during the day in classroom 1F. Before completing this Social Link, note that the requirements for beginning Strength are only available during ranks 2 and 3 of Chariot. VIII. Justice – Initiated after Mitsuru Kirijo nominates you for student council by speaking with Chihiro Fushimi. She can be found during the day in the Student Council room. You must speak with her on four separate occasions to commence the Social Link, which makes the earliest potential start date 28 May.

– Initiated after Mitsuru Kirijo nominates you for student council by speaking with Chihiro Fushimi. She can be found during the day in the Student Council room. You must speak with her on four separate occasions to commence the Social Link, which makes the earliest potential start date 28 May. IX. Hermit – Initiated from 29 April after receiving the MMORPG from Junpei Iori, by speaking with Isako Toriumi. She can only be interacted with by playing the MMORPG on the laptop in your room, on Sundays and holidays.

– Initiated from 29 April after receiving the MMORPG from Junpei Iori, by speaking with Isako Toriumi. She can only be interacted with by playing the MMORPG on the laptop in your room, on Sundays and holidays. X. Fortune – Initiated from 17 June by speaking with Keisuke Hiraga, after joining the Art Club, Music Club or Photography Club. He can be found during the day, standing outside of your chosen club.

– Initiated from 17 June by speaking with Keisuke Hiraga, after joining the Art Club, Music Club or Photography Club. He can be found during the day, standing outside of your chosen club. XI. Strength – Initiated from 28 April by speaking with Yuko Nishiwaki and offering to walk her home. She can be found during the day standing outside of classroom 2F on Wednesdays and Saturdays, unless exams are upcoming. This can only be performed during ranks 2 and 3 of the Chariot Social Link.

– Initiated from 28 April by speaking with Yuko Nishiwaki and offering to walk her home. She can be found during the day standing outside of classroom 2F on Wednesdays and Saturdays, unless exams are upcoming. XII. Hanged Man – Initiated from 6 May by speaking with Maiko Oohashi, who can be found near the playground every day except Sunday. Requires purchase of a Mad Bull (dorm second floor vending machine) and Weird Takoyaki (Octopia in the strip mall) to commence. Maiko is among the victims you must rescue from Tartarus. If this is not done by 3 November, you will be unable to complete the Social Link.

– Initiated from 6 May by speaking with Maiko Oohashi, who can be found near the playground every day except Sunday. Requires purchase of a Mad Bull (dorm second floor vending machine) and Weird Takoyaki (Octopia in the strip mall) to commence. XIII. Death – Starts automatically on 12 June.

– Starts automatically on 12 June. XIV. Temperance – Initiated from 29 May by speaking with Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, who can be found in front of classroom 2F or the home economics room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for holidays or exam periods. Requires academics of at least level 2 to enter and join the home economics room, and for Hierophant to have reached rank 3.

– Initiated from 29 May by speaking with Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, who can be found in front of classroom 2F or the home economics room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for holidays or exam periods. Requires academics of at least level 2 to enter and join the home economics room, and for Hierophant to have reached rank 3. XV. Devil – Initiated from 23 June by speaking with President Tanaka (with a preceding flag on 4 June), who can be found at night in the mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires charm of at least level 4, and for three payments to be made to Tanaka: ¥20,000 on the first day, then ¥10,000 the following two days.

– Initiated from 23 June by speaking with President Tanaka (with a preceding flag on 4 June), who can be found at night in the mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires charm of at least level 4, and for three payments to be made to Tanaka: ¥20,000 on the first day, then ¥10,000 the following two days. XVI. Tower – Initiated when Strength has reached rank 4. Speak with Yuko Nishiwaki to learn of a monk who spends his time at the night club. This is Mutatsu, who can be found at night in the club on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Requires courage of at least level 4 to commence.

– Initiated when Strength has reached rank 4. Speak with Yuko Nishiwaki to learn of a monk who spends his time at the night club. This is Mutatsu, who can be found at night in the club on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Requires courage of at least level 4 to commence. XVII. Star – Initiated from 9 August by speaking with Mamoru Hayase (after meeting him at a sports meet on 2 August). He can be found during the day, sitting on a bench in the strip mall.

– Initiated from 9 August by speaking with Mamoru Hayase (after meeting him at a sports meet on 2 August). He can be found during the day, sitting on a bench in the strip mall. XVIII. Moon – Initiated by speaking with Nozomi Suemitsu, who can be found during the day at the mall. Requires charm of level 3 or higher, and possession of an Odd Morsel.

– Initiated by speaking with Nozomi Suemitsu, who can be found during the day at the mall. Requires charm of level 3 or higher, and possession of an Odd Morsel. XIX. Sun – Initiated by speaking with Akinari Kamiki, who can be found during the day at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays. Requires first meeting him during rank 3 of Hanged Man, while possessing academics of at least level 3. To commence the Social Link, you must first retrieve his pen from Koromaru when he joins your party on 8 August.

– Initiated by speaking with Akinari Kamiki, who can be found during the day at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays. Requires first meeting him during rank 3 of Hanged Man, while possessing academics of at least level 3. To commence the Social Link, you must first retrieve his pen from Koromaru when he joins your party on 8 August. XX. Judgement – Starts automatically upon maxing the Social Link rank for Fool on 31 December.

– Starts automatically upon maxing the Social Link rank for Fool on 31 December. XX. Aeon – Initiated from 8 January by speaking with Aigis, who can be found during the day at classroom 1F.

0. Fool – Starts automatically on 20 April.

– Starts automatically on 20 April. I. Magician – Starts automatically on 23 April with Junpei Iori. He can be found during the day in classroom 1F.

– Starts automatically on 23 April with Junpei Iori. He can be found during the day in classroom 1F. II. Priestess – Initiated from 19 June by speaking with Fuuka Yamagishi, who can be found outside of the bathroom on the second floor of the high school. Requires courage of at least level 2 to commence.

– Initiated from 19 June by speaking with Fuuka Yamagishi, who can be found outside of the bathroom on the second floor of the high school. Requires courage of at least level 2 to commence. III. Empress – Initiated from 21 November by speaking with Mitsuru Kirijo, who can be found standing near the Faculty Office on the first floor, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max academics to commence.

– Initiated from 21 November by speaking with Mitsuru Kirijo, who can be found standing near the Faculty Office on the first floor, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires max academics to commence. IV. Emperor – Starts automatically on 6 May with Hidetoshi Odagiri, when Mitsuru Kirijo signs you up for Student Council. He can be found in the Student Council room on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. From 25 January onward, he also appears on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

– Starts automatically on 6 May with Hidetoshi Odagiri, when Mitsuru Kirijo signs you up for Student Council. He can be found in the Student Council room on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. From 25 January onward, he also appears on Tuesdays and Thursdays. V. Hierophant – Initiated from 25 April by speaking with Bunkichi and Mitsuko. Requires conversing with them until they mention a persimmon tree, which can then be found by returning to the high school library on the first floor, and proceeding through the corridor. Bring them a leaf from this tree. They can be found at Bookworms Used Books in the strip mall every day except Sunday. Bunkichi is among the victims you must rescue from Tartarus. If this is not done by 4 October, you will be unable to complete the Social Link.

– Initiated from 25 April by speaking with Bunkichi and Mitsuko. Requires conversing with them until they mention a persimmon tree, which can then be found by returning to the high school library on the first floor, and proceeding through the corridor. Bring them a leaf from this tree. They can be found at Bookworms Used Books in the strip mall every day except Sunday. VI. Lovers – Initiated from 24 July, following the trip to Yakushima, by speaking with Yukari Takeba. She can be found during the day in classroom 2F on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

– Initiated from 24 July, following the trip to Yakushima, by speaking with Yukari Takeba. She can be found during the day in classroom 2F on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. VII. Chariot – Initiated from 24 April by speaking with Rio Iwasaki, after joining the Tennis Club or Volleyball Club. She can be found during the day outside of classroom 2F.

– Initiated from 24 April by speaking with Rio Iwasaki, after joining the Tennis Club or Volleyball Club. She can be found during the day outside of classroom 2F. VIII. Justice – Initiated from 1 September by speaking with Ken Amada, who can be found in the dormitory lounge at night on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Requires max courage to commence.

– Initiated from 1 September by speaking with Ken Amada, who can be found in the dormitory lounge at night on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Requires max courage to commence. IX. Hermit – Initiated from 8 May after you are nominated to join the Health Committee or Library Committee, by speaking with Saori Hasegawa. She can be found during the day, standing in front of your chosen committee room.

– Initiated from 8 May after you are nominated to join the Health Committee or Library Committee, by speaking with Saori Hasegawa. She can be found during the day, standing in front of your chosen committee room. X. Fortune – Begins automatically with Ryoji Mochizuki, who can be found during the day in classroom 2F. By choosing dialogue options where the protagonist doesn’t spend time with Ryoji, this Social Link can potentially be lost.

– Begins automatically with Ryoji Mochizuki, who can be found during the day in classroom 2F. XI. Strength – Initiated from 15 August by speaking with Koromaru, who can be found in the dorm room lounge at night. Requires Priestess to have reached rank 1 to commence.

– Initiated from 15 August by speaking with Koromaru, who can be found in the dorm room lounge at night. Requires Priestess to have reached rank 1 to commence. XII. Hanged Man – Initiated from 6 May by speaking with Maiko Oohashi, who can be found near the playground every day except Sunday. Requires purchase of a Mad Bull (dorm second floor vending machine) and Weird Takoyaki (Octopia in the strip mall) to commence. Maiko is among the victims you must rescue from Tartarus. If this is not done by 3 November, you will be unable to complete the Social Link.

– Initiated from 6 May by speaking with Maiko Oohashi, who can be found near the playground every day except Sunday. Requires purchase of a Mad Bull (dorm second floor vending machine) and Weird Takoyaki (Octopia in the strip mall) to commence. XIII. Death – Starts automatically on 12 June.

– Starts automatically on 12 June. XIV. Temperance – Initiated from 29 May by speaking with Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, who can be found in front of classroom 2F or the home economics room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for holidays or exam periods. Requires academics of at least level 2 to enter and join the home economics room, and for Hierophant to have reached rank 3.

– Initiated from 29 May by speaking with Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, who can be found in front of classroom 2F or the home economics room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for holidays or exam periods. Requires academics of at least level 2 to enter and join the home economics room, and for Hierophant to have reached rank 3. XV. Devil – Initiated from 23 June by speaking with President Tanaka (with a preceding flag on 4 June), who can be found at night in the mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires charm of at least level 2, and for three payments to be made to Tanaka: ¥20,000 on the first day, then ¥10,000 the following two days.

– Initiated from 23 June by speaking with President Tanaka (with a preceding flag on 4 June), who can be found at night in the mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Requires charm of at least level 2, and for three payments to be made to Tanaka: ¥20,000 on the first day, then ¥10,000 the following two days. XVI. Tower – Initiated when Chariot has reached rank 3. Speak with Rio Iwasaki to learn of a monk who spends his time at the night club. This is Mutatsu, who can be found at night in the club on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Requires courage of at least level 4 to commence.

– Initiated when Chariot has reached rank 3. Speak with Rio Iwasaki to learn of a monk who spends his time at the night club. This is Mutatsu, who can be found at night in the club on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Requires courage of at least level 4 to commence. XVII. Star – Initiated by speaking with Akihiko Sanada, after defeating the Priestess Shadow during the second Full Moon Operation on 9 May. He can be found during the day around the courtyard near the high school library hallway on the first floor, on Mondays and Fridays. Requires charm of at least level 4 to commence.

– Initiated by speaking with Akihiko Sanada, after defeating the Priestess Shadow during the second Full Moon Operation on 9 May. He can be found during the day around the courtyard near the high school library hallway on the first floor, on Mondays and Fridays. Requires charm of at least level 4 to commence. XVIII. Moon – Initiated from 7 September by speaking with Shinjiro Aragaki, who can be found in the dorm room lounge at night on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. If you do not reach rank 10 by 4 October, you will be unable to complete this Social Link.

– Initiated from 7 September by speaking with Shinjiro Aragaki, who can be found in the dorm room lounge at night on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. XIX. Sun – Initiated by speaking with Akinari Kamiki, who can be found during the day at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays. Requires first meeting him during rank 3 of Hanged Man, while possessing academics of at least level 3. To commence the Social Link, you must first retrieve his pen from Koromaru when he joins your party on 8 August.

– Initiated by speaking with Akinari Kamiki, who can be found during the day at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays. Requires first meeting him during rank 3 of Hanged Man, while possessing academics of at least level 3. To commence the Social Link, you must first retrieve his pen from Koromaru when he joins your party on 8 August. XX. Judgement – Starts automatically upon maxing the Social Link rank for Fool on 31 December.

– Starts automatically upon maxing the Social Link rank for Fool on 31 December. XX. Aeon – Initiated from 8 January by speaking with Aigis, who can be found during the day at classroom 1F.

My goodness, that’s quite a lot of socializing to be done! Hopefully now you’ve got a better idea of how to commence Persona 3 Portable’s Social Links, and you won’t miss those key flags. While you’re busy becoming popular, don’t forget to check out Twinfinite’s full guide of Persona 3 Portable guides.

Related Posts