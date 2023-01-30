6 MCU Projects that Would Be Perfect for Quake’s Return

Image via Disney+ and Marvel Television

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may have ended its seven-season run back in 2020, but one character from the series has come up time and time again as somebody the MCU should bring back. The person in question, of course being Daisy Johnson, AKA Quake, who was portrayed by Chloe Bennet in the Marvel television series.

Two major questions that have popped up since the series went off the air are whether or not Quake will indeed return and where exactly it would make sense to reintroduce the character. Well, to answer the first question, it indeed remained sketchy for a while on whether Quake would ever make her main MCU debut, but thanks to a tweet from Bennet, along with some notable scoopers even confirming her return, the request seems like it could indeed have been answered. Besides, with other Marvel Television show actors crossing over into the MCU, notably Edwin Jarvis, Daredevil, Kingpin, and Black Bolt, the likeliness has increased even more for Quake to make an appearance.

As for the other question, though, on where exactly S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Daisy Johnson would appear next, Twinfinite has the six most likely places for Quake to reappear, so you’re in luck if you’ve been wondering that.

Secret Invasion

Image via Marvel Studios

When talking about Quake returning to the MCU, this time in a mainline entry, Secret Invasion is undoubtedly the most talked about regarding possible projects for the character to appear in next. There is a good reason for this, as this series is Nick Fury-centric, somebody who is perhaps the most straightforward character to introduce Daisy Johnson to main MCU fans. Fury and Quake have a complicated history in the comics that has yet to be explored in live-action, so a Nick Fury series would be the perfect place to introduce audiences to their working relationship.

Another reason why Secret Invasion is one of the most talked about regarding Bennet’s return is that the show’s storyline would be extremely easy to use in order to reintroduce the character. In the MCU, while Fury has yet to interact with Daisy, he is certainly aware of who she is, so perhaps he needs to call upon someone with superpowers to help him take down the rogue faction of Skrulls, and she is one that he has on speed dial.

Also, it’s completely imaginable that in her offscreen adventures, Daisy has come across Skrulls, maybe even the ones that Fury is dealing with in Secret Invasion, so they cross paths that way. Whatever the case may be, with the show’s vibe also fitting that of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it means that this Nick Fury show would be one of the more natural places to introduce the fan-favorite character and actress.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image via Marvel Studios

One place that really not a lot of people online talk about where Quake could appear, but is possible, is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now, yes, Daisy Johnson is not a character who really has a history with the Guardians in the comics, and doesn’t necessarily fit in with the feel of their movies and the characters that have been established.

So, why exactly is it still conceivable for the Inhuman to show up in this movie? Well, that is because of the way that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended with her character. For those who don’t know or don’t remember, she ended up in outer space, touring and helping the galaxy with her boyfriend, Daniel Sousa, and her sister, another Inhuman named Kora. While it is unlikely that we will get to see Sousa or Kora in a main MCU installment, the fact that Quake is currently flying around the galaxy means there is a chance that her travels will take her right into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Marvels

Image via Marvel Studios

Speaking of movies taking place throughout the galaxy, another possible film for Daisy Johnson to show up in, and perhaps the more likely one of the two cosmic movies, is the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. So, what makes The Marvels a more viable choice? Well, for starters, this is a movie with a team that Bennet’s Daisy would more seamlessly interact with than the Guardians. The Marvels is a film full of spunky and powerful female superheroes, a box that Quake obviously fits into.

One of the members of The Marvels team that would be interesting to see Daisy interact with is Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, as both she and Quake have actually been team members in the comics. Ms. Marvel may have seemingly been changed in the MCU to be a mutant instead of an Inhuman; however, that doesn’t mean that the movie still can’t reference the two characters’ history by having them interact.

The Marvels also has the Nick Fury factor, with Samuel L. Jackson confirming that he would return in the Captain Marvel sequel a while back. Perhaps whatever threat Captain Marvel is dealing with in space is something that Fury needs help with, who in turn needs help from a cosmic traveling Inhuman. Whatever the case may be, Bennet’s Quake would undoubtedly fit in well with the team, and with her connection to two major Captain Marvel characters, Nick Fury and Ms. Marvel, this is certainly a movie worth keeping an eye on.

Thunderbolts

Image via Marvel Studios

Even though it may seem a bit more of a longshot than the other films on this list, Quake appearing in Thunderbolts certainly has merit to it. Thunderbolts, along with Captain America 4, look like they are leaning towards being political thrillers, something that the comic book version of Quake has in the foundation of her character.

Daisy Johnson was first introduced in Secret War, a storyline that saw Nick Fury sending a group of superheroes to invade and overthrow Latveria’s government, something S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Quake finds herself involved in. By the way, no, this is not the same thing as Secret Wars, it’s confusing, but they are two completely separate comic stories.

This is worth noting because, given some rumors of the movie, it stands to reason that Thunderbolts will have some inspiration from this comic book storyline, so it would be an exciting nod to the comics if Daisy were to make her first prominent MCU appearance here. Not to mention that Quake has a troubled past in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with the character even being a fugitive multiple times, meaning that it would be easy to have her interact with the anti-hero team. It could also very well be that Nick Fury is aware of Val’s Thunderbolts and is working behind the scenes by sending Quake in to see what they’re up to.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.

While there is basically no chance that Daisy Johnson will be in the new Avengers lineup, especially if she hasn’t been reintroduced by the time the film comes out, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty may indeed see the character return to the MCU in a small role. There may not be a ton of information known about Avengers 5; basically, all we know is what the title implies, Kang’s involvement, and that there will probably be time travel. However, that second part is a possible reason why Daisy Johnson would appear in this movie.

Thanks to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daisy has plenty of experience traveling throughout time and space, going so far as to travel through the Quantum Realm in the series finale. Seeing as how the Quantum Realm is the primary way to time travel in the main MCU, it could very well be the case that the Avengers will need help from other people who have used it to time travel. Yet, another potential scenario is that a variant of Kang decides to target people who have time traveled, with Daisy and her fellow agents being perfect examples of this.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Image via Marvel Studios

Avengers: Secret Wars, which serves as the Multiverse Saga’s finale, will undoubtedly be the biggest Marvel film ever created. The MCU, without a doubt, wants to top what they managed to pull off in Avengers: Endgame, and bringing any and all characters and actors from previous live-action Marvel projects is the way to do it. Secret Wars is going to be packed full of fan service, assumably including the other Spider-Man actors, the Fox X-Men, and more.

One character who would be extremely easy to include as fan service is the one and only Daisy Johnson. It isn’t known who exactly will be the main antagonist of Avengers 6, whether it be a Kang variant or somebody else. However, having this incredibly powerful Inhuman on the hero’s side is sure to be helpful. Unfortunately, if she were to appear here, it presumably would only be a quick appearance, yet an exciting one for fans nonetheless, making Avengers: Secret Wars one of the more likely places that fans will get to see the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum next.

