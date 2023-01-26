MCU Fans Really Want This Shield Character to Appear in Secret Invasion

Although the Secret Invasion Disney+ series is in a state of limbo right now with no set debut date, that’s not stopping MCU fans from speculating about who might appear in the first Phase 5 TV show. Despite there being a handful of Shield members to choose from that could back up Nick Fury, one character, in particular, seems to have a bit of momentum in the online community.

She hasn’t been seen in any MCU content since the Agents of Shield TV series, but it seems like fans are clamoring for the return of Chloe Bennet as Quake/Daisy Johnson. Bennet has stated in the past that she is in no way involved with Secret Invasion. Of course, she wouldn’t be able to confirm her involvement anyway without approval from the studio.

Yet, things are looking good for Bennet on Reddit. A recent post by user Divine_Rose brought up the idea of Quake’s return which was met with extremely positive comments all about how much they loved Bennet in Agents of Shield and would love to see her return for Secret Invasion. While fan reaction isn’t the end-all and be-all, there’s no doubt that Marvel Studios would be able to ignore such a positive reaction.

The other piece of the puzzle here is that Inhumans don’t seem to be an established part of the 616 universe yet. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll always be that way. Just like with the mutants that make up the X-Men, they’ll need to be formally introduced. Although Kamala Khan seems to be a mutant in the MCU instead of an Inhuman, not all hope is lost.

The fact that Quake exists in MCU content that is considered canon definitely helps her case for a return. On top of that, the appearance of Blackagar Boltagon in Multiverse of Madness shows that the Inhumans exist somewhere out there. Only time will tell.

Once Secret Invasion gets an official release date you’ll be able to catch the whole series streaming on Disney+.