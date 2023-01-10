Is Milly in Trigun Stampede? Answered

Image Source: Orange Co.

Trigun Stampede is a modernished adaptation of the original Trigun manga, premiering throughout January, 2023. With the release of Trigun, many fans have been wondering if one character in particular will be making a return in this adaptation. If you’re wondering if Milly is in Trigun Stampede, follow along below for everything you need to know.

Will Milly Be in Trigun Stampede?

Milly was a significant character both in the original 1998 Trigun anime, as well as the Trigun manga, so it only seems natural that she’d return to Trigun Stampede with a more modernized aesthetic and design such as Vash, Knives, and Meryl, right?…right?

Well, unfortunately for fans of Milly, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Her absence was noticed by many fans throughout the trailers and promotional material for Trigun Stampede. Sure, at first it could perhaps have been argued that Milly’s new design would be some big reveal before the drop of Trigun Stampede’s first episode premier. But when it became clear that this wasn’t happening either, things started to look grim for poor Milly.

As it turns out, Milly will not appear in Trigun Stampede. The reasoning for this, is because her character has been replaced with a new character, called Roberto Di Nero. See that stern-looking dude with the moustache hanging by Vash and Meryl? Yup, that’s the guy. Here’s hoping he fits the role and does justice as a replacement to Milly’s character, as she was well-loved by many.

That’s everything you need to know about if Milly is in Trigun Stampede. For more guides, lists, news and quizzes, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of Trigun Stampede topics to answer all of your queries on the show, such as are Vash and Knives related, is Trigun Stampede a remake? explained, and when the Trigun Stampede dub comes out.

