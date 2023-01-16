Is Gear 5 in One Piece Odyssey? Answered

One of the most entertaining aspects of One Piece Odyssey is the fact that it lets you use some of the Straw Hats’ most iconic moves. From Zoro’s Lion’s Song to Franky’s Radical Beam, the game is chock-gull of abilities you can let loose on enemies with to deal properly impressive amounts of carnage. Luffy’s abilities are also available for use, but given the apparent absence of one ability in particular, you may be wondering: Is Gear 5 in One Piece Odyssey?

Worry not, as we’re here to provide you with an answer.

Can You Get Gear 5 in One Piece Odyssey?

Unfortunately, Gear 5 is not currently an ability you can get in One Piece Odyssey. You can only use Luffy’s Gear 2, Gear 3, and Gear 4 abilities even after reaching the end of the game.

This is unfortunate, but makes sense given when the game takes place. Set sometime between the end of the Dressrosa arc and the start of the Wano arc, the events of the game occur before Luffy canonically obtains the ability to use Gear 5. This is also the reason why Jinbe isn’t an active member of the crew or a playable party member, and why some of the other Straw Hats can’t use abilities they’ve displayed in more recent arcs.

Will Gear 5 Be Added in Later?

With all of this said though, there is a chance that Gear 5 will be added into One Piece Odyssey at a later point.

This is because the game is set to receive DLC in the near future. It’s unconfirmed what this DLC will be, but chances are high that it could be additional arcs for players to make their way through via the game’s Memoria mechanic. This could mean making your way through the Wano arc and unlocking the many new abilities shown therein, including the ability to make Luffy enter Gear 5.

This is just speculation though, and no official announcements have been made regarding what the DLC will contain. as such, we’d recommend holding tight until ILCA or Bandai Namco Entertainment put out some more concrete details regarding this new content.

That's all there is to know about whether or not Gear 5 is in One Piece Odyssey. For more on the game, check out our guides on who the best party members are, all the Grand Line Quiz answers, and all the stats in One Piece Odyssey explained.