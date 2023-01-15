All Grand Line Quiz Answers in One Piece Odyssey

The One Piece series has been going for over two decades now, so it should come as little surprise that One Piece Odyssey has quizzes which test your series trivia knowledge. They’re harder than you might expect though, drawing off of small details from the series you likely wouldn’t know unless you’d kept up with the series religiously. Fret not though, as we’re here to help with a detailed guide listing all the Grand Line Quiz answers in One Piece Odyssey.

Every Grand Line Quiz Answer in One Piece Odyssey

There are a total of twelve Grand Line Quizzes to take on in One Piece Odyssey, with three available to take per Memoria segment in the game.

When they become available is dependent on two specific conditions. The first is that you need to have completed the prior Quiz. This means you’ll need to complete all the Quizzes for a given Memoria before trying to take on the next batch, or else the following ones won’t be triggered.

The second condition is that you need to complete the Memoria segments where they appear. While the first two can show up before the Memoria storyline is completed, the latter two won’t be available until you can return to said Memoria for post-story quests.

Past that though, the Grand Line Quiz side quests are fairly straight-forward and easy to complete. We’ve detailed each of their locations and the answers tied to them down below.

Alabasta Grand Line Quiz Location & Answers

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

The first trio of Grand Line Quizzes is located at the Sandy Oasis location in the Alabasta Memoria. Zoner, the quest giver, can be found on the left-hand side of the Oasis, directly to the left of the campsite and is the little girl with pink hair. Speaking to her will trigger her quizzes, and their answers can be found down below.

Do note, however, that she changes the order of her three questions every time she gives the quizzes, so the answers listed below might not appear in the exact same order of the questions you’re given.

Quiz 1 Answers

Desert Strawberry

Cobra Nefertari

Kung Fu Dugong

Quiz 2 Answers

Rain Dinners

Banana Gators

Biker Heron

Quiz 3 Answers

Sandora Catfish

Pell the Falcon

Perfume

One Piece Odyssey Water 7 Grand Line Quiz Location & Answers

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Next up are the three Grand Line Quizzes found in the Water 7 Memoria. These will be available before you complete the Memoria’s storyline, so feel free to track down Zoner as soon as possible. She can be found directly to the left of the Mayoral Residence Plaza Yoisa Fast Travel sign, and will now be a grown woman instead of a little girl.

Quiz 1 Answers

Yagara Bull

Puffing Tom

Aqua Laguna

Quiz 2 Answers

King Bull

Treasure Tree Adam

5 Foreman

Quiz 3 Answer & Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

The third Quiz offered by Zoner in Water 7 is a little different. Instead of answering questions for her, you’ll need to figure out where she’s gone based on her clue of “Where the Galley-La workers hang out.” This refers to the Dock 1 area. Head there, and then head toward the upper left corner of the map. Zoner will be hiding behind a wooden wagon there, and you can speak to her to complete the Quiz.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Marineford Grand Line Quiz Location & Answers

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Third is the set of Quizzes found in the Marineford Memoria in One Piece Odyssey. This area is only accessible after you’ve completed the Marineford storyline, so don’t worry about missing out on it during your first visit.

You can find Zoner in the small square area at the center of the map in the South Town section. She’ll now appear as an older and larger woman in an orange shirt.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Quiz 1 Answers

Impel Down

Ox Bell

Akainu

Quiz 2 Answers

Seven Warlords

The Gates of Justice

Magellan

Quiz 3 Answer & Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

As with the last quiz in Water 7, Zoner’s third quiz in Marineford will require you finding her based on a clue. She’ll refer to the bell found in the Ox Bell Plaza, so head toward the rectangular area at the bottom of the map. Once you get close to this location, Zoner will be seen getting harassed by some thugs, and you’ll then have to clear a quick fight to complete the Quiz.

One Piece Odyssey Dressrosa Grand Line Quiz Location & Answers

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

The fourth and final set of Quizzes are found in One Piece Odyssey’s Dressrosa Memoria after you complete the story there.

Specifically, you can find Zoner in the upper-left corner of the Dressrosa City Area, just north of the Yoisa Shop. Zoner will now appear as an older man with pink hair and a pink beard.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Quiz 1 Answers

Sunflower

Fighting Fish

Corrida Colosseum

Quiz 2 Answers

Tontattas

Fujitora

Kyros

Where to Find Zoner Lil

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Before you can start the third quiz, you’ll discover that the Zoners you’ve met are actually a family. The mother and older sister will then inform you that the younger sister has been kidnapped and they need your help finding her.

You’ll then need to piece together her location based on hints from nearby NPCs. They’ll end up pointing you toward the alcove area directly south of the Colosseum, which can be seen on the map above. Once you arrive there, you’ll find the Zoner from Alabasta surrounded by thugs holding her hostage.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

You’ll then need to defeat the thugs in a quick fight. Once you do, the Zoners will be reunited and Sanji will answer a final Grand Line Quiz question for them automatically. They’ll then inform you that you’ve completed every quiz, and reward you for your efforts.

What You Get for Completing Every Quiz

Screenshot by Twinfinite via ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

As for what you get out of completing all these Grand Line Quizzes in One Piece Odyssey, it’s rather substantial.

In addition to receiving a ton of Berries, Accessories, and healing items, you’ll also get the Treasure Chest Key. This can be used to unlock the locked Treasure Chests scattered throughout the Memoria segments and Waford, and most all of them have terrific items stored inside of them.

As for what you get out of completing all these Grand Line Quizzes in One Piece Odyssey, it's rather substantial.

In addition to receiving a ton of Berries, Accessories, and healing items, you'll also get the Treasure Chest Key. This can be used to unlock the locked Treasure Chests scattered throughout the Memoria segments and Waford, and most all of them have terrific items stored inside of them.

That covers all the Grand Line Quiz answers in One Piece Odyssey.