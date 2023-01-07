How to Redeem Codes in Goose Goose Duck (January 2023)

Goose Goose Duck is a much-loved party game that lets you join up with friends to host games of lies and deciet. In it, a team of players with the role of Goose must investigate and vote out the infiltrating Duck who is posing as one of them, ideally before the Duck murders everyone. If that doesn’t capture your attention enough, you’re able to earn coins and use codes to unlock cosmetics to customize your Goose and profile. Here’s exactly how to redeem codes in Goose Goose Duck to earn free items.

How to Redeem Codes For Freebies in Goose Goose Duck

To redeem codes in Goose Goose Duck, open the game and wait until it launches you into the main menu. From here, you’ll want to click the collection button, which will take you to a catalogue-style page as shown in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, inc via Twinfinite

This is where you can view all of your items and buy new ones to customize your little Goose character to your liking. You can also change the color of your Goose by selecting the paintbrush icon speech bubble. This isn’t just the place to buy items though, as you can also click the redeem button at the top of the screen to pull up the code box and enter any current codes to redeem some free goodies.

Image Source: Gaggle Studios, inc via Twinfinite

All Current Codes in Goose Goose Duck (January 2023)

There are currently no current codes for Goose Goose Duck in January 2023. It seems highly likely that some are coming soon though, so stay tuned.

All Expired Codes in Goose Goose Duck (January 2023)

There have been no codes released in January 2023 so far, but after codes have been released and expired, you will be able to find them listed here.

That’s everything you need to know about how to redeem codes in Goose Goose Duck. For more gameplay guides, news, quizzes, and lists, check out some of our other content down below. We also have a slew of other Goose Goose Duck guides for you to take a look at, such as how to play Goose Goose Duck’s Trick or Treat mode, how many players is Goose Goose duck, and how to fart in Goose Goose Duck.

