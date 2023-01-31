Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

With the recent Fortnite 23.30 update, Dragon Ball Super has returned to Fortnite, bringing back the same iconic parts of the anime. As expected, a certain super move has returned as well. Here’s how to Kamehameha in Fortnite.

Obviously, to be able to use the Kamehameha, the first thing you’re going to want to do is get your hands on it. This can be done pretty easily, as long as you’re okay with spending a chunk of gold to make that happen.

How to Buy Kamehameha in Fortnite

In the first Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super event, a Kamehameha Mythic could be bought from Bulma at Kame House for 250 gold bars. However, that location hasn’t returned, so that’s not an option. Now, you’ll have to seek out special vending machines with limited stock, which makes it a first come, first serve situation.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Use the Kamehameha in Fortnite

Once the Kamehameha Mythic is equipped, you must press whatever fire button/trigger you use. Despite how it appears, you don’t need to hold it. There is a brief charge-up animation before the actual beam shoots as the famous phrase is heard.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It’s not easy to aim once the beam is going, but it will be highly destructive to enemies and structures.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once the beam is out, you have limited time to aim the attack as it doesn’t last all that long. You get exactly three shots out of one Kamehameha item with a 15-second recharge between uses. Luckily, the cooldown starts as the beam goes off. This is helpful because when the attack is finished, it is down to 10 seconds before the next shot.

That’s everything you need to know for how to Kamehameha in Fortnite. If you’re trying to get all of the free Dragon Ball cosmetics, check out our guide on all of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball quests.

Related Posts