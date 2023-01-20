How to Get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Nintendo’s long-running tactical RPG returns with Fire Emblem Engage. That’s right, everyone’s favorite anime-themed war simulator is back with more characters to get attached to and inevitably lose due to your poor decision-making. But while leveling up your classes, you may not understand every mechanic in Engage. No worries, we’ll get you up to speed in no time and tell you exactly how to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage.

When starting the game, each of your characters will already have a specialization along with a class that you can change with special items upon reaching certain leveling requirements. Engage features two item types known as Master Seals and Second Seals that are very important for developing your characters.

But where do you find Master Seals?

Where Do You Get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage?

You can buy Master Seals for 2,500 Gold at the Item Shop in the Somniel or earn them for clearing chapters in the story. We won’t spoil the context, but upon completing chapters 7, 13,16,17, and 18, you can naturally obtain Master Seals. Within these sections, seals are hidden away in chests, and the item shops will restock themselves with more of the precious upgrading material.

Now that you’ve learned about how to obtain Master Seals, you must understand how to use them. Upon reaching level 10 with any class, you can use them to upgrade that class to an Advanced version which is essentially a superior version of the base.

Second Seals are used to change a character’s Advanced class to something else. When and where to take advantage of this resource is entirely up to you, but you can also use these to reset an Advanced class back to level 1 but keep your stats.

Going this route allows your character to become stronger and stronger with no limits as long you keep resetting them upon reaching their Advanced max rank. The sky is the limit, so keep experimenting with different builds and find a playstyle that suits you.

So there’s all you need to know about obtaining Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage. For more information and content related to the game, check out all of our related info below.

