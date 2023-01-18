Image Source: Sony

Sometimes, while gaming on your PlayStation, you can come across sudden error codes. One that may have shown up for you is Error Code NP-32470-6, indicating that you’ve failed to connect to PlayStation Network. These can be frustrating, but fortunately, they’re easy to handle. Here’s how to solve PlayStation Error Code NP-32470-6.

How to Solve PlayStation Error Code NP-32470-6

PlayStation’s official website offers up a guide on how to fix Error Code NP-32470-6. The website indicates that this error is typically the result of the system having a problem connecting to online servers. Luckily, there’s a guide with multiple steps you can use to fix this, which goes as follows;

Restart your PlayStation 4. Turn off your router, wait about 5 minutes, then restart it. If available, use a wired connection. Make sure your router’s firmware is up to date. Try again after a while.

Thankfully, as these steps indicate, Error Code NP-32470-6 is nothing to be concerned about. It merely represents a small online connectivity error that has multiple ways to be fixed. Once you get through these steps, your PlayStation should be ready to play.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve PlayStation Error Code NP-32470-6. If you’re looking for more troubleshooting-related guides, check out Twinfinite’s look at how to check if PlayStation Plus is working.

