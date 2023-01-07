How to Play Pelican in Goose Goose Duck, Explained

Goose Goose Duck is a light-hearted, goofy bird-themed game all about betrayal, deceit, and murder. In it, a group of players with the role of Goose must identify the hidden imposter with the role of Duck before they murder everyone in the lobby. However, there are a number of roles alongside the simple Goose and Duck, giving the game a certain layer of complexity and a strategic element. One of these roles is the notorious Pelican, but how does one play this role? Worry not, as we’re here to walk you through how to play Pelican in Goose Goose Duck.

How to Play Goose Goose Duck’s Pelican Role

When you receive the role of Pelican, you are neither the imposter Duck who is trying to kill or a crewmate Goose who must finish tasks and investigate the imposter. Instead, the Pelican is a solo role, meaning you want to outlive every other player to secure victory. If you’re killed by the Duck, or voted out by the Geese, you can kiss your chance at victory goodbye, so be sure to play with a strong and sneaky strategy in mind.

To ensure your victory as the Pelican, you want to make yourself appear to be a Goose as much as possible, blending in amongst the other players in order to not raise any suspicion. This can be done by faking tasks to make your role seem legit, and pretending to have genuine concern about hunting down the Duck when meetings are called. Just remember to avoid your biggest Duck suspects at all costs, because being slaughtered by them or voting them off will ruin your chances completely.

As the Pelican, you are also given the ability to swallow players whole, which will make their body disappear. However, eaten players remain ‘alive’ until the end of the round and the next meeting is called, giving them the opportunity to try and distract you through proxy chat to mess up your strategy. The Pelican will be the only one who can hear these players, so keep this in mind before blurting out responses to them.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play Pelican in Goose Goose Duck. For more gameplay guides, news, quizzes, and lists, check out some of our other content down below. We have a collection of other Goose Goose Duck guides you can peruse as well, including some on topics like how many players is Goose Goose duck, how to fart in Goose Goose Duck, and how to play the Trick or Treat mode.

Related Posts