Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes Event Guide
It’s time to celebrate at the Liyue Lantern Rite Music Festival!
The magical region of Liyue has invited players to the harmonious Lantern Rite Music Festival, featuring familiar residents and fun minigames. You’ll embark on several quests with characters like Beidou, Chongyun, and Yayao to earn rewards for your next adventure. Here’s everything you need to know about The Exquisite Night Chimes event in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes Event Date & Eligibility
Players can participate in The Exquisite Night Chimes on Jan. 19, 2023, until it ends on Feb. 6, 2023. Travelers must at least be Adventure Rank 28 or above and have completed the Archon Quest, A New Star Approaches, which is the third act of Chapter 1.
It’s also recommended to finish The Crane Returns on the Wind Archon narrative and the Umbrabilis Chapter: Act 1 Story Quest for Yelan since it will help you get a better understanding of the event overall. However, these two missions are not mandatory, and you can still access the festival through the Quick Start section as long as you meet the other requirements.
How to Complete Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes Event
To complete The Exquisite Night Chimes Event in Genshin Impact, players must take part in a series of special racing trials, such as Radiant Sparks, Paper Theater, Vigilance at Sea, and Behind the Scenes.
In Radiant Sparks, you’ll receive the power of Sparkling Rush, a technique that allows you to dash forward, and the Firework Fruits skill, a tremendous jumping ability. Like previous event minigames, this challenge’s main objective is to collect as many Challenge Coins as possible.
Next, Paper Theater lets you take on the role of the actor, Huanguang, as you guide them through an artistically designed auditorium. During this quest, there will be multiple obstacles that block their way, and Travelers must adjust the character’s pathway to avoid falling into a trap or colliding with an object.
Those who need a do-over can press the ‘Restart Performance’ button on the bottom right corner. Additionally, you can select ‘Support’ at a certain point in the game to receive some help.
Vigilance at Sea is another Challenge Coins collecting adventure divided into two gameplay modes: Billowing Waves Co-Op Mode and Tranquil Waters Single Player Mode. You can use your trusty Waverider to cruise around the coast, but watch out for any whirlpools, bombs, and any other dangers you encounter along the way.
Of course, players will need to watch out for their Durability meter (the heart symbols) when crashing into objects, or else they’ll lose Challenge Coins and enter a paralyzed state. Fortunately, you can pick up Prop Lamps throughout Vigilance at Sea to gain unique abilities, like the invincible Fortify talent.
Lastly, Behind the Scenes takes Travelers back to land to fight vigorous monsters, where they can unleash a shockwave of Pyro DMG after defeating an opponent.
Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes Event Rewards
After completing The Exquisite Night Chimes Event, you can earn the following rewards:
- Crown of Insight
- Primogems
- Character Ascension Materials
- Talent Level-Up Materials
- Character EXP Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
That does it for our guide on the Genshin Impact The Exquisite Night Chimes Event. For more Version 3.4 content, be sure to explore the relevant links, including our how to unlock the Light of Foliar Incision weapon guide.
