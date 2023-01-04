How to Fix Arugula Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 requires a permanent connection to Bungie’s servers and as a result, there are a lot of things that can break and error codes related to these issues. The Arugula error code is one that we have seen before in Destiny 2, but has increased in frequency particularly with Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Here’s what we know about what you can do to fix Destiny 2 Arugula Error Code.

What Does Arugula Error Mean?

Arugula means you’re experiencing a general networking issue. This could be your internet connection, your connection to the Destiny 2 servers, or an issue with your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

How to Fix Arugula Error Code Destiny 2

As Bungie claims this is to do with general networking issues, the best thing you can do is try restarting your router, and then also connecting your console or PC to your router with an Ethernet cable if you’re currently using a wireless connection.

If neither of those things work, it could be an issue with your Internet Service Provider, in which case you’ll just need to sit and wait for them to resolve it on their end. Finally, if the issue is with your connection to the Destiny 2 servers, you may want to check that your NAT Type is set to Open, as Moderate or Strict settings can cause network connection problems.

Obviously, you can also try just reloading, but what myself and others have found is that if you’re getting it then you’re just getting it and it doesn’t really go away.

You might be able to play for a bit longer though before it rears its ugly head, but there’s nothing more frustrating than losing mission progress because of it.

You could also try and a full uninstall and reinstall of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, but there’s no guarantee that will work either.

For now, your best bet for a fix is to stay tuned to the Bungie Blog where they post bug updates and the Bungie Help Twitter as well to see if they give exact instructions how to fix the Arugula error code for Xbox players (and PS4 and PC as well if you’re getting it too).

