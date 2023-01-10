Buzz Buzz! Yellowjackets Season 2 Is Going to Have the Most Chaotically Perfect Detective Duo

Image Source: Showtime

New details about Yellowjackets Season 2 features the latest debut of an unlikely duo between Misty (Christina Ricci) and a mysterious character played by Elijah Wood. As members of the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, the pair will conduct an unknown investigation in the upcoming installment.

The Yellowjackets’ official Twitter account revealed an image of the two characters in a forest, where the network welcomed Elijah Wood to the cast. In the first season, Misty typically embarked on citizen detective missions alone, excluding when she dragged Natalie (Juliette Lewis) into these cases. So, now that Wood is a part of the group, it will showcase a new perspective of the series.

The Bureau’s investigation may continue on the recent blackmail and murder events in Season 1, primarily focusing on the shocking kidnapping plot twist at the end. Besides Elijah’s debut, Showtime has released more information about the next installment, such as an adult version of Van (Lauren Ambrose) and a release date set for March 24, 2023.

This upcoming arc will also put the Yellowjackets to the test as they deal with the harsh winter conditions. In addition, fans will see what happens in the future arc of the series, possibly seeing more adult versions of characters.

The show has already gotten the green light for Season 3, which will dive further into the tragic storyline of the soccer team. While you wait for new Yellowjackets content, you can check out more murder mysteries, including Rian Johnson’s new TV show and our ranking on the top 10 best detectives in movies.

Related Posts