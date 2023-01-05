Rian Johnson’s Upcoming Murder Mystery TV Series Is Basically Knives Out with Columbo Vibes

Image Source: Peacock

Rejoice Rian Johnson’s fanatics as his new project will drop in less than a month. On Jan. 26, everyone can see Poker Face, his newest project with Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) as the lead.

Johnson himself has shared the series’ last trailer on his Twitter account with great enthusiasm.

MURDER! Mayhem! @nlyonne! CELEBRITY GUEST STARS!! Here’s the final trailer for my new case-of-the-week mystery show, Poker Face. I’m so excited to start this up. It starts streaming 1/26 on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/2qzOJ75QZ4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 5, 2023

The trailer makes it seem as if Poker Face is going to be a fun ride, and Lyonne might be the perfect actor for the mix of drama and comedy the series is trying to deliver.

The show will tell the story of Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a casino worker on the run with a unique ability: she knows when someone is lying. Every episode will be a case-of-the-week where she’ll have to find who is guilty and who is innocent in this mystery comedy-drama.

Johnson has already subverted the whodunnit genre, and it looks like the detective TV show will be next. Poker Face might be a direct descendant of shows like Columbo or Murder She Wrote, but with a more character-driven angle, more comedy, and Lyonne’s sarcasm on it.

Lyonne’s new show will also have incredible guest stars. From Adrien Brody (The Pianist) to Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Lopper), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?).

Poker Face will be released on Peacock on Jan. 26, 2022.

