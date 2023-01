Fortnite is the biggest gaming sensation in recent memory, having made several appearances in a number of mainstream news outlets. It seems that everyone and their mother are playing this battle royale game and for a good reason – it’s pretty damn fun. If you’ve got Fortnite on the brain, what better way to celebrate your love for it than with an awesome wallpaper for your desktop. We’ve compiled the best free Fortnite wallpapers – no V-Bucks required!

For the patriotic Fortnite player. Download

Celebrate that victory royale in style. Download

Related: How To Get Free Fortnite Skins on Pro Game Guides

A nice minimalist wallpaper of a terrifying, cuddly bear. Download

It’s your birthday every day when you have this wallpaper. Download

All that’s left to do now is pull the trigger. Download

We can’t guarantee that using this wallpaper will make you any better at rocket surfing. Download

The race to the cornucopia. Download

A wallpaper commemorating one of the greatest Fortnite crossovers. Download

This wallpaper is a beautiful example of Fortnite’s eccentric character design. Download

A classic piece of keyart. Download

The view looks nice from up there. I’m sure she’s not just there for the pretty view, though. Download

One of the coolest pieces of keyart in Fortnite history. If you’re about to be taken out by the storm, you might as well go out in style. Download

This is the pose of a man determined to nab himself a victory royale. You can tell that this badass is heading straight for Tilted Towers. Download.