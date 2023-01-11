All Wizard Kings in Black Clover (Spoilers)

Black Clover has multiple tiers for Wizards to partake in, but the one who stands above all is the Wizard King. Throughout the show, we’ve met a couple of them already, both in the past and present. However, there seems to be more than we initially thought. So today, let’s discuss who all of the Wizard Kings are in Black Clover.

All “Canon” Wizard Kings in Black Clover

Image Source: Studio Pierrot via Twinfinite

While we don’t know the names of the vast majority of them, there are 28 Wizard Kings in total throughout the history of Black Clover. There are three “canon” Wizard Kings that we know the actual names of, with one being a “semi” exception.

Lemiel Silvamillion Clover, the first-ever Wizard King

Julius Novachrono, the present Wizard King

Lucius Zogratis (Manga)

To start, there is Lemiel Silvamillion Clover, the first-ever Wizard King whom we met during the Dark Elf Arc in the show. He’s one of the most powerful characters in the series with a mastery of Light magic who also fended off the giant demon, unfortunately, at the cost of his life.

After him, there is Julius Novachrono, the present Wizard King whom we have come to love throughout the series. He has the all-powerful Time magic, which we’ve seen in full effect, essentially allowing him to cheat death and make him younger at will.

However, there is one more Wizard King that has taken Julius’s place in the manga, Lucius Zogratis. Lucius is actually a devil who has been inside Julius’s body for many years, and after Asta and friends defeated Lucifero, the king of devils, Lucius finally stepped out into the light and took over Julius’s body.

Now, he claims himself to be the final Wizard King who will bring true peace to the world. He’s still causing havoc in the manga as we speak. Hopefully Asta can find a way to defeat him sooner rather than later.

All “Non-Canon” Wizard Kings

With the introduction of the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, we meet four more Wizard Kings before Julius comes to power. However, this movie does not exist within the show’s main timeline, so these past kings are all “Non-Canon.”

Conrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King, and Julius’s predecessor

Edward Avalanche, the 20th Wizard King

Jester Garandos, the 16th Wizard King

Princia Funnybunny, the 11th Wizard King

We do not know why they have returned or their unique powers, but something terrible will happen if four Wizard Kings from the past have shown up. Either way, it’s interesting to see that not all Wizard Kings like Lemiel or Julius were good people.

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Wizard Kings in Black Clover, both Canon and Non-Canon. Be sure to check out our latest Black Clover guides, like whether or not Asta becomes the Wizard King or if Asta gets real magic or not.

Related Posts