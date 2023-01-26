All Fire Emblem Protagonists, Ranked from Worst to Best

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

For more than 30 years now, the Fire Emblem series has provided fans with plenty of fantasy, tactical role-playing action, but more importantly, a cast of characters that will live long in the memory. However, when we are talking about the main characters of the various Fire Emblem games, there is always going some debate about who tops the list. As for everyone here at Twinfinite, here is our Fire Emblem protagonist ranking.

23. Kris

The name might not ring a bell, but Kris is an important historical part of the entire series, being the first fully playable avatar in the franchise. Whether it’s the male or female version of this character, their role in Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem is essential in supporting the endeavors of Marth. Always looking to become a strong knight of Altea, Kris would eventually attain this goal, even if history never did recognize his or her part in bringing down the evil Medeus.

Kris’ availability throughout the entire game and the freedom in choosing whichever starting class are the best parts of this character, as is the ability to reclass efficiently to fill in the gaps in the army.

22. Shez

One of the newer faces on the Fire Emblem block, Shez comes via Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as a mercenary seeking revenge on the more recognizable Byleth. Having seen her allies wiped out by Byleth, this began Shez’s journey to becoming an important confidante for the leaders of the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer.

Having the ability to choose how you respond to certain decisions and questions meant more room to roleplay as Shez, while the ability to jump from one class to another and still retain the high damage potential is another aspect in which this character shines.

21. Alfonse, Sharena, Kiran

From the mainline Fire Emblem games, we move to Fire Emblem Heroes, where players are introduced to the prince and princess of the Kingdom of Askr, Alfonse and Sharena, and the summoner Kiran. Seeking to protect their kingdom from the Emblian Empire, the three joined hands and became dear friends as part of the Order of Heroes.

While the two members of royalty are to be expected in a Fire Emblem game, the fact that Kiran is from our world makes things just a little more interesting, with more to be revealed about his or her origins as the game progresses.

20. Seliph

The boy who lost everything but returned for more, Seliph is a hero that is well worth the respect of all the other heroes in Fire Emblem history. The son of the famed Sigurd, Seliph is undoubtedly the champion of Jugdral, and plays a vital part in the second half of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War. While he lost his father to cold-blooded betrayal, he was finally able to end the machinations of the evil dragon Loptous together with his sister Julia, becoming the emperor of Grannvale in the end.

Starting out a little weak, Seliph truly comes into his own once he promotes to a Knight Lord and has the Holy Weapon Tyrfing in possession, becoming one of the most powerful characters in the game outright.

19. Roy

Making his debut as the Young Lion in Fire Emblem: Binding Blade, Roy was easy to get behind when trying to save his home from the invasion of Bern. After all, who doesn’t like befriending dragons and ensuring everyone gets a second chance in life?

Sadly, his prowess as a unit on the battlefield pales in comparison with his story, with a lack of mobility being the biggest obstacle for Roy to overcome.

18. Leif

First appearing in Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, Leif doesn’t come into his own until the game’s interquel, Fire Emblem: Thracia 776. It is here where we find out more about the world of Jugdral, and where Leif starts his underdog journey and becomes a true hero of his own, without needing to depend on the legacy of his father, Quan.

His potency with the Light Brand is what makes Leif such a big part of any battle, even if his lack of a mount curtails his movement just a little too much.

17. Lyn

One of the three main characters of Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, along with Eliwood and Hector, Lyn, or Lyndis, is a kind and stouthearted individual and would be the perfect counterfoil to the other two heroes on their journey to save the world. Even with the odds stacked against her, Lyn is always able to come away with lessons learned and positive perspectives, something we can all learn from.

As a unit, her speed is her biggest asset, allowing her to constantly double enemies while keeping herself safe from the same predicament. Having the Mani Katti ups her offensive capabilities tremendously, although her durability and strength keep her from being the most effective unit out there.

16. Eliwood

The father of Roy and another one of the three main characters in Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, we get to see more about the past of Eliwood, including how he has been a loving and caring husband, his close bond with Hector since their youth, and the subsequent meetings with Lyn. Then begins the tough fight against the Black Fang and the return of the Dragons, where plenty of deaths could have easily broken the hero, but his resolve always came through.

A well-rounded warrior that is a jack of all trades, Eliwood will have some growing pains to go through early on, especially in his own tale, but stick with him, and he will eventually come good after promotion.

15. Corrin

The avatar character of Fire Emblem Fates, Corrin is unique in the sense of possessing the power of Dragons and is the main protagonist rather than just a supporting hero. Making choices is a significant part of this game, and with the distinct differences between Birthright, Conquest, and Revelations, this means Corrin can turn out drastically different in each playthrough. This also makes Fire Emblem Fates one of the more personal stories for players to experience.

Corrin is ultimately the most flexible unit in Fates, but is probably most useful as an offensive option thanks to good base stats and personal weapon in the Yato. Further promotions will make Corrin even more dangerous, and well-suited for most playstyles.

14. Micaiah

As the heroine of the first story arc of Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, we find another protagonist trying to save her homeland from foreign occupation. However, what makes Micaiah such a standout is the fact that she is the only light mage protagonist in the entire series thus far.

Her ability to do good damage and being a great support unit in terms of healing means Micaiah is always good to have on the battlefield. Here’s hoping we see more magical protoganists in the future.

13. Dimitri

Another key character in the amazing Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the boar prince of House Frauldarius is one of the more fascinating protagonists you will meet in the franchise. Torn between his pursuit of justice and the dark secrets within, it can be hard to understand Dimitri’s motivations until further along in the game, turning a would-be villain into a hero that truly has the greater good in mind.

His proficient with lances and high mobility means Dimitri is a great offensive option to harass and destroy unsuspecting opponents. Both the HIgh Lord and Great Lord classes are the best examples, allowing the dashing prince to do what he does best.

12. Ephraim, Eirika

Debuting in Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones, it makes perfect sense for this pair of twins to be ranked similarly in our list. Fighting to save the country from the kingdom of Grado and contending with the corruption of their childhood friend, both Ephraim and Eirika display a strong will and resolve to save not just their homeland, but also those they care about.

Ephraim is a beast on the battlefield, and although Eirika is less useful, their story and journey means they get to climb the ranks together.

11. Hector

First appearing in Fire Emblem: Binding Blade, before truly making a name for himself in Fire Emblem: Blazing Blade, the Marquess of Ostia is easily one of the most intimidating and powerful units in the whole of the series. The father to Lilana, Hector’s life as both a benevolent lord and doting father means he will always be a good example to follow, even if he can a tad brash at times.

His adventures continue in Fire Emblem Heroes, where his tanky nature and proficiency with axes make him a force to be reckoned with both near and far.

10. Edelgard

As one of the more controversial figures in the whole Fire Emblem series, Edelgard’s role and adventure in Fire Emblem: Three Houses is far from conventional. Her supposed heel turn to becoming the main antagonist in the other two houses’ stories dovetails really well with her own quest to protect the Adrestian Empire.

Even if you choose to disagree with the way she does things, Edelgard is a strong leader with plenty of conviction in what she does. The Empress class makes her one hell of a fighter, and using Raging Storm allows Edelgard to sweep across the battlefield and chase down victory with relative ease.

9. Alm, Celica

Whether you have seen them in Fire Emblem Gaiden or later, the remake that was Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. the childhood friends that are Alm and Celica go through quite the wringer. As Celica began to embrace her true identity as Princess Anthiese of Zofia, and the pressing need to push back against the Rigelian Army and the cult of Duma, their time apart only served to make them stronger on their journey to defeating the corruption of the dragon Duma and unite Valentia.

Both Alm and Celica have high ceilings for growth, and can be huge damage-dealers whether it be Alm’s Double Lion skill or the many spells of Celica, and nothing quite beats saving the world alongside your good friends and loved ones.

8. Robin

The deuteragonist of Fire Emblem Awakening, Robin serves as the avatar for the player, with convenient amnesia at the start to kick things off. Naturally, things unfold in a way that showcases the significance of this tactician, including as the vessel for the Fell Dragon Grima. The battles against the Plegian army and the Risen see the growth of Robin, throwing off the shackles of destiny and changing the fate of the world, and becoming a true ally to Chrom and the rest of the Shepherds.

Being able to forge bonds with every character in the game, Robin’s promotion to Grandmaster is probably the best class for the character, making full use of Swords and Tomes to bring the enemy to their knees, while remaining flexible to fill in any gaps.

7. Rowan, Lianna

The royal twins from the Kingdom of Aytolis, the pair appear in Fire Emblem Warriors on a quest to stop the Chaos Dragon. Whether it be the strength and can-do attitude of Rowan or the elegance and diligence of Lianna, these heroes make it easy to root for.

They are less interested in becoming rulers, and are fully focused on saving the day. With the help of some iconic characters, Velezark is pushed back with the twins embracing their lineage and ruling Aytolis together in the end. Having the training of both Aytolis and Gristonne when it comes to swordplay certainly helps too.

6. Chrom

As the leader of the Shepherds and brother of the Exalt of Ylisse, Chrom has plenty on his shoulders when we first see him in Fire Emblem Awakening. With his ongoing fight against the Plegian army and the atrocities committed, the invasion of Valm, and the coming of the Fell Dragon Grima, Chrom’s journey is full of drama and excitement and one most players can easily identify with, allowing an already interesting character to shine even more.

As a unit, Chrom possesses solid damage throughout the whole game, with his growth ensuring that he is a viable unit no matter the conflict.

5. Marth

One of the more recognizable faces of the franchise, the young prince of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light goes on a quest to save Archanea and defeats both the Earth and Dark Earth Dragon, while making connections with trusted allies along the way.

It is thanks to the remake, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, that we get a fuller story starring Marth, before the sequel Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem/New Mystery of the Emblem gave us more of what awaited the eventual High King. His damage output with the Falchion is always a threat, but the lack of promotion or mobility is what is keeping Marth back.

4. Byleth

The daughter of the famed mercenary Jeralt the Blade Breaker, the hero or heroine of Fire Emblem: Three Houses turns from an emotionless being into a character that truly has depth, driven by grief and ultimately, the care for the students at the Garreg Mach Monastery. Byleth also has a key part to play in the unification of Fodlan, proving to be an invaluable asset both on the battlefield and in the war room.

An incredibly useful unit with the flexibility to become whatever players need, the offense Byleth brings to the table is certainly one of the best things about this character.

3. Claude

Finally, we come to the final piece of the puzzle from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with Claude. The noble scion of House Riegan is a hero that is truly focused on what he wants for the world and his kingdom, which is peace and equality for all. Those are causes anyone can get behind, but Claude’s smarts and wits also help him stand out among the other iconic heroes in Fire Emblem, and his willingness to come up with solutions that more or less always work is a breath of fresh air.

As the only lord that uses the bow in the series, Claude is undoubtedly one of the best flying units ever in Fire Emblem history. Be it his stats, the ability to fight at range, and having an awesome personal weapon, this is one amazing hero to have by your side at any time.

2. Sigurd

When we talk about Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, there is no running away from mentioning Sigurd in the same breath. The prince of Chalphy is everything you would want a hero to be – kind, courageous, and always fighting for the right reasons – and he seems almost flawless in that respect. However, when war comes, the betrayal and tough decisions come fast, yet Sigurd never once shied away from his responsibilities. His untimely and shocking demise sent shockwaves throughout the community, which makes him even more fascinating as a protagonist.

The father of Seliph is a potent Knight Lord, a powerful equalizer in even the most difficult of bouts. His mobility and combat ability are more than a match for all comers, even if he can’t ultimately escape the clutches of betrayal at the hands of a friend.

1. Ike

The hero that appears in Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and then Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, Ike best represents the underdog rise of the commoner into a bonafide hero. As the leader of the Greil Mercenaries, Ike had to endure the trials of his father being murdered and the threat of the Kingdom of Daein looming large. Even in such testing times, you can always count on Ike to be honest and fair, fearing no one and having the iron will to push things to the end.

Ike truly shines on the battlefield in Radiant Dawn, where his fast growth rate and amazing stats make a difference in most battles, not to mention the powerful Ragnell sword that always comes in handy. It is no surprise that Ike is a popular character both while fighting and in terms of story and character development.

And there you have it, the full protagonist ranking for the Fire Emblem series. Of course, this is our list and not definitive, so if you happen to have your own list, be sure to leave a comment below. You can also check out other Fire Emblem content below, and we will see you out there on the battlefield.

