All Days Gone Voice Actors, Listed

Days Gone is the next title in the line of PlayStation 4 exclusives we’ve been treated to this generation and it’s a very narrative-focused affair with plenty of cutscenes. Here’s everything you need to know about all the voice actors who make up Days Gone‘s voice cast.

Meet the Voice Actors of Days Gone Voice Cast

Sam Witwer – Deacon St. John

The star of Days Gone, Deacon St. John, is played by Sam Witwer, who you’ll likely know from his work on the Star Wars franchise. Not only has he played Maul in last year’s Solo movie and the Rebels TV show, but he has voiced Emperor Palpatine and Darth Maul in EA’s Battlefront II, as well as those characters in the Lego games based on the movies and Disney Infinity toys to life games.

Jim Pirri – William ‘Boozer’ Gray

Deacon’s best mate, William ‘Boozer’ Gray, is played by Jim Pirri, but you’ve probably heard his voice in more games than that of the main protagonist. Pirri has played characters in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Angelo Bronte), Injustice 2 (Mr. Freeze), and Wolfenstein II (John Anderson). According to IMDb though, he’s best known for playing Gondolier in Penguins of Madagascar, and he even appeared in one episode of Friends back in 1997.

Courtnee Draper – Sarah Whitaker

Playing Deacon’s missing wife Sarah in Days Gone, Courtnee Draper has appeared in quite a few video games, such as Kingdom Hearts II and the Disney Infinity games. However, she is known for one role in particular. Draper is incredible as Elizabeth in Bioshock Infinite, which features one of the best stories from the last ten years. It’s Elizabeth you’ll know her as more than anything else.

Nishi Munshi – Rikki Patel

While Munshi has also played Devi Nayar in The Order: 1886, another PS4 exclusive title, she’s less experienced in video games than much of Days Gone’s voice cast. A lot of her acting work has come in TV shows, having appeared in the likes of Jane the Virgin, The Originals, Bones, and Californication.

Raymond ‘Skizzo’ Sarkozi – Joason Spisak

While a lot of Jason Spisak’s work has come on the big screen, he’s appeared in a lot of big games over the last year or two. You’ll know him as Scorpion in PS4’s other exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Karney in Anthem, The Flash in LEGO DC Super Villains, and Loqi Tummelt in Final Fantasy XV. He plays Raymond ‘Skizzo’ Sarkozi in Sony Bend’s game.

Lt. James O’Brian – Bernardo de Paula

While Bernardo de Paula has lent his voice to a few video games, such as Skylanders: Trap Team and Call of Duty: Black Ops II, most of his acting work has come in TV and movies. He’s played characters in Shameless, NCIS, Without a Trace, and even does the voice for Sylvio / Kipo in the animated movie Rio.

Colonel Matthew Garret – Daniel Riordan

Many of Daniel Riordan most notable roles can in 90s movies. He played smaller roles in the likes of Jingle all the Way and Pocahontas. He has lent his voice to other video game beyond Days Gone though. You might recognise his voice as Detective Mackey in last year’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, Aristocrat in Dishonored 2, or the mysteriously name Mysterious Figure in The Order: 1886.

Ada ‘Tuck’ Tucker – DeeDee Rescher

While she has lent her voice to the likes of The Technomancer and Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening, DeeDee Rescher is less experienced with video games than other members of Days Gone’s voice cast. A lot of her acting work has come in movies and TV, having featured in My Name Is Earl, Friends, and Summer School. She’s even the Bus Driver in the classic movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

‘Iron’ Mike Wilcox – Eric Allan Kramer

Before Days Gone, Eric Allan Kramer hasn’t been credited on a video game. However, his live-action acting work is very varied. He has played everything from one of the main characters in Lodge 49 to Little John in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and even the Bear in American Pie: The Wedding.

