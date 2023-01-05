5 Letter Words With OC as the Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help
Don’t get overwhelmed by 5-letter words with OC as the third and fourth letters for Wordle, we are here to help.
With Wordle throwing out new challenges each and every day, it can be hard trying to stay on top of all the possible answers. However, once you know about the general requirements for the word of the day, you will have a much easier time. For those looking for a guide to all the 5-letter words with OC as the third and fourth letters, read on.
Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it in preparation for future attempts.
All 5 Letter Words With OC as the Third and Fourth Letters
- acock
- atocs
- block
- blocs
- bocca
- bocce
- bocci
- boche
- bocks
- broch
- brock
- chock
- choco
- chocs
- clock
- cocas
- cocci
- cocco
- cocks
- cocky
- cocoa
- cocos
- cocus
- cooch
- croci
- crock
- crocs
- deoch
- dioch
- docht
- docks
- docos
- docus
- dooce
- drock
- epoch
- flock
- flocs
- focal
- focus
- frock
- hocks
- hocus
- hooch
- jocko
- jocks
- jocky
- jocos
- knock
- local
- loche
- lochs
- lochy
- locie
- locis
- locks
- locky
- locos
- locum
- locus
- mocap
- mocha
- mochi
- mochs
- mochy
- mocks
- mocky
- mocos
- mocus
- mooch
- nocks
- phoca
- ploce
- plock
- pocan
- poche
- pocho
- pocks
- pocky
- pooch
- roche
- rocks
- rocky
- shock
- smock
- socas
- soces
- socia
- socko
- socks
- socle
- stock
- tocks
- tocky
- tocos
- trock
- twocs
- vocab
- vocal
- voces
- wocks
- yocks
- zocco
Now, with so many possible answers, there will still be some work needed before you get to the right one. This will be the time to hedge your guesses, using the in-game system to help along the way. Every guess will see letters in different colors, so keep those in green where they are and remove anything in red. As for those in yellow, they are part of the answer but just in the wrong spot.
Make gradual adjustments and the true answer shall arrive soon enough. Should you find yourself running out of guesses or patience, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.
Now that you are much more clear on the possible 5-letter words with OC as the third and fourth letters, the Wordle puzzle of the day should be much more solvable. For more help regarding the game, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.
