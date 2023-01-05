5 Letter Words Starting with MU – Wordle Game Help

Image via The New York Times

Even when the first two letters are revealed, Wordle is still a challenging word game. Still, it does help narrow down the possible combinations, not like knowing a single letter in the middle would. If you’re struggling with the daily Wordle, we’ve curated a list of every 5 letter word starting with MU.

All 5 Letter Words That Start With MU in Wordle

Five-letter words starting with MU is quite the long list, some of which just sound like gibberish. They’re real though, all 86 words, which immediately increases the difficulty in finding the answer in Wordle. Here’s the entire list:

Mucho

Mucid

Mucin

Mucks

Mucky

Mucor

Mucro

Mucus

Muddy

Mudge

Mudir

Mudra

Muffs

Mufti

Muggs

Muggy

Muhly

Muids

Muils

Muirs

Muist

Mujik

Mulch

Mulct

Muled

Mules

Muley

Mulga

Mulla

Mulls

Mulse

Mulsh

Mumms

Mummy

Mumps

Mumsy

Mumus

Munch

Mungo

Munis

Munts

Muntu

Muons

Mural

Muras

Mured

Mures

Murex

Murid

Murks

Murky

Murls

Murly

Murra

Murre

Murrs

Murry

Murva

Musca

Mused

Muser

Muses

Muset

Musha

Mushy

Music

Musit

Musks

Musky

Musos

Musse

Mussy

Musth

Musts

Musty

Mutch

Muted

Muter

Mutes

Mutis

Muton

Mutts

Muxed

Muxes

Muzak

Muzzy

At first glance, the number of combinations may seem intimidating, especially with only six guesses on hand. On top of making use of the hint system, a good way to probe for the correct answer is by starting with S in any of the remaining spaces as more than half have an S in one or more places.

With that, you’ve got all the information you need on 5 letter words starting with MU in Wordle. Unlike past Wordle challenges, this one shouldn’t give you too much issue, despite the long list of possibilities. Just take your time before making a move!

