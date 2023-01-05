5 Letter Words Starting with MU – Wordle Game Help
This should make Wordle less of a hassle.
Even when the first two letters are revealed, Wordle is still a challenging word game. Still, it does help narrow down the possible combinations, not like knowing a single letter in the middle would. If you’re struggling with the daily Wordle, we’ve curated a list of every 5 letter word starting with MU.
All 5 Letter Words That Start With MU in Wordle
Five-letter words starting with MU is quite the long list, some of which just sound like gibberish. They’re real though, all 86 words, which immediately increases the difficulty in finding the answer in Wordle. Here’s the entire list:
- Mucho
- Mucid
- Mucin
- Mucks
- Mucky
- Mucor
- Mucro
- Mucus
- Muddy
- Mudge
- Mudir
- Mudra
- Muffs
- Mufti
- Muggs
- Muggy
- Muhly
- Muids
- Muils
- Muirs
- Muist
- Mujik
- Mulch
- Mulct
- Muled
- Mules
- Muley
- Mulga
- Mulla
- Mulls
- Mulse
- Mulsh
- Mumms
- Mummy
- Mumps
- Mumsy
- Mumus
- Munch
- Mungo
- Munis
- Munts
- Muntu
- Muons
- Mural
- Muras
- Mured
- Mures
- Murex
- Murid
- Murks
- Murky
- Murls
- Murly
- Murra
- Murre
- Murrs
- Murry
- Murva
- Musca
- Mused
- Muser
- Muses
- Muset
- Musha
- Mushy
- Music
- Musit
- Musks
- Musky
- Musos
- Musse
- Mussy
- Musth
- Musts
- Musty
- Mutch
- Muted
- Muter
- Mutes
- Mutis
- Muton
- Mutts
- Muxed
- Muxes
- Muzak
- Muzzy
At first glance, the number of combinations may seem intimidating, especially with only six guesses on hand. On top of making use of the hint system, a good way to probe for the correct answer is by starting with S in any of the remaining spaces as more than half have an S in one or more places.
With that, you’ve got all the information you need on 5 letter words starting with MU in Wordle. Unlike past Wordle challenges, this one shouldn’t give you too much issue, despite the long list of possibilities. Just take your time before making a move!
