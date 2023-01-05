5 Letter Words Starting with L & Ending with T – Wordle Game Help

Image via New York Times

There’s nothing wrong with asking for a bit of help in Wordle—the game gets pretty tough sometimes! Since you only have a few guesses at any given time, it’s best to prepare before challenging the latest brain teaser. So, here’s all 5 letter words that start with L and end with T in Wordle.

All 5 Letter Words That Start With L and End With T in Wordle

Five-letter words starting with L and ending with T is a surprisingly short list, which may or may not make it a lot easier to figure out the word in Wordle. Most of them don’t even seem like words, but they’re legitimate. In total, there are only 16 words that match that description:

Lacet

Larnt

Leant

Leapt

Least

Legit

Liart

Licht

Licit

Light

Limit

Lirot

Loast

Lovat

Lunet

Lyart

Considering the list of words above, the best strategy would be to start with A, E, or I—preferably A or I since those two letters appear most frequently. More importantly, A and I rarely appear together in the same word, aside from ‘Liart.’ If there’s an A or I, you’ve removed nearly half of the possible answers.

With that said, if you do find yourself getting too frustrating and aren’t too keen on the process of illumination, we’ve got the answer to today’s puzzle.

And with that, you have everything you need to know about 5 letter words starting with L and ending with T in Wordle. If you need more help, there’s plenty of guides down below or use Twinfinite’s search function for more specific content.

