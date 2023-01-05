5 Letter Words Starting With C & Ending With T – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Get the lowdown on all the 5-letter words starting with C and ending with T for Wordle.

Take on the Wordle challenge with ease when you prepare yourself sufficiently. For those looking to get an upper hand when it comes to all the 5-letter words starting with C and ending with T, this guide is your perfect companion.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting With C & Ending With T

cadet

cagot

canst

capot

caput

carat

caret

chaat

chaft

chant

chapt

chart

cheat

cheet

chert

chest

chirt

chott

chout

cinct

civet

clapt

clart

clast

claut

cleat

cleft

clept

clift

clint

clipt

cloot

clout

coact

coapt

coast

cobot

comet

compt

coopt

coost

coset

count

court

covet

craft

crept

crest

croft

crost

crout

cruet

cruft

crust

crypt

cubit

culet

cunit

curat

curet

curst

With such an extensive list, you might be thinking about how you can get to the answer in just six guesses; fear not, let us explain. By using this list in conjunction with the in-game help, the process becomes much smoother. Every guess will produce certain results; any letters appearing in green shall be kept, any in red are to be removed, and everything else in yellow needs to be moved around to another possible position.

Bit by bit, you will move closer to the final correct answer for the day. If you do not have the time to go through the process, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

Armed with all the possible 5-letter words starting with C and ending with T, you should find the Wordle puzzle of the day a little less challenging. For anyone needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

