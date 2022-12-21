Image Source: IRONMACE

Dark and Darker, the debut title from developer IRONMACE, looks to capture the feel of a classic fantasy action game. Set in medieval landscapes, this multiplayer FPS title will put you up against evil monsters as you and your fellow players attempt to discover treasure before everyone else. With its PvPvE multiplayer gameplay, players may wonder if this will be free to play, or a full-priced title. Here’s everything we know about whether Dark and Darker will be free to play.

Will Dark and Darker Be Free To Play?

It’s still not entirely confirmed, but in its current form, Dark and Darker is free to play. The game is currently in a playtest, where users can try out the alpha version of the game. The full release is not set until Q4 of 2023, so even once this playtest ends, there will surely be more opportunities to try this title out for free.

With that said, IRONMACE has not announced whether the final release will be free to play. Given the long wait for the title’s release, we may not hear about its price for a very long time. On the plus side, though, on the About Us section of the company’s website, IRONMACE has referred to itself as “a merry band of veteran game developers disillusioned by the exploitative and greedy practices we once helped create.” Thus, whether the game is free or not, it seems it will not be reliant on egregious monetization practices.

That’s all we’ve got on whether Dark and Darker will be free to play. If you’re looking for more indie FPS goodness, maybe High on Life could be right up your alley.

