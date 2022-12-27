Who Is Derol and Why Is He on the Island in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Answered

Image Source: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second adventure of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), and this time the mystery takes him to a Greek Island where tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is setting a murder mystery for his “disruptor” friends. On the state, there’s also Derol, making everyone ask who is Derol and why is he on the island on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

What Was Derol Doing on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Derol is described as just some guy, going through some stuff, and is used as a red herring for the mystery and also for comedic effect. Derol could’ve been part of the murder mystery, but to the surprise of everyone, there are no lies or secrets about him, he’s just a random dude with no connection to the mystery. Derol is an interloper crashing on the private island, probably a friend of Bron from before he became a millionaire, when he was a nobody, as he appears in the flashbacks.

The actor playing Derol, Noah Segan, has appeared in every one of Rian Johnson’s movies, including the first Knives Out movie as Trooper Wagner. Segan’s cameos have become one of Johnson’s signatures, and we can already bet he’ll appear as a new character when the third Knives Out movie comes out.

Now that you know who is Derol and why is he on the island on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, you can look for more guides and content from the movie on Twinfinite. From when the movie comes out, to the top 10 murder mystery and detective movies, and who is the killer, we have all the answers.

