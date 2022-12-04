Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Flabebe is one of the selected previous Gen Pokemon to make a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Flabebe is a small, flower-like Fairy-Type Pokemon that comes in various colored forms. If you’re looking to capture a Flabebe so you can complete your Pokedex or add it to your team and raise it into Florges, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need for your hunt. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As indicated on the map below, Flabebe can be found in multiple locations throughout the Paldea Region. Flabebe’s habitats are highlighted in yellow below, so these are the locations you should focus on in your search. However, if you want to narrow down the areas of your hunt and focus on the exact places in which you can find Flabebe, here is a complete list of where you can find it:

South Province (Area One & Four)

West Province (Area One)

Flabebe is also rare with a low spawn rate, so you may need to commit to a slightly longer hunt than what it would take for the average Pokemon. Flabebe also loves to hang out near flowers, so don’t forget to check through flowerbeds and areas with an abundance of flowers during your search.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.