When Does Blue Protocol Come Out? Answered

Bandai Namco has finally come through with new info on its online RPG, Blue Protocol. After well over a year of silence, this new MMORPG finally appears to be closing in on a full release. It’s also set to see more news at The Game Awards 2022, which means fans that have been waiting so long will hopefully get to see the game in action in a deeper way. With all of this, though, have we finally gotten a release date? Here’s what you need to know about when Blue Protocol comes out.

As part of a blog post through the official website, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Blue Protocol will release in the second half of 2023. Initially, the game was set to launch in the first half of the new year, but it seems Bandai Namco wants to take some time to gather feedback from its upcoming network test. This will be hosted between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, where 50,000 applicants will be selected until Dec. 13.

This news comes in the wake of the game’s appearance at The Game Awards, and the announcement that Amazon Games would publish the title in the West. Naturally, Amazon and Bandai Namco will want to take their time to ensure that everything goes right with such a huge online-focused RPG. Hopefully, the fans who have waited patiently for this game will not have to wait too much longer to get their hands on it after the network test concludes.

That’s what we’ve got so far regarding when Blue Protocol comes out. If you’re looking for more content while you wait for the game to release, check out Twinfinite’s look into some of the game’s latest announced characters.

