All Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

The long-awaited trailer for the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse has finally arrived, showcasing breathtaking visuals, outstanding voice acting, and a thrilling storyline that swings Miles Morales back into action. But, if you watched the video, you may have noticed many different versions of the heroic character, along with other slight hints scattered throughout this new debut. So, without further ado, here are all the Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse official trailer.

All Spider-Man Easter Eggs in Across the Spider-Verse Official Trailer

Since this film is primarily based on the concept of alternate realities, it’s no surprise that the official trailer for Across the Spider-Verse has various Spider-Man variations from comics, video games, movies, and T.V. shows. Here is a breakdown of each one and several other Easter Eggs shown in the video:

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

First, we have Peter Parker and Miles Morales from the popular video game series Marvel’s Spider-Man. In this franchise, Peter lives his everyday life as a hero, similar to Peter B. Parker, and battles famous villains, like Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Mister Negative. Then, by the next installment, Parker tries to teach Miles Morales the basics of his job and eventually lets his protege take on the mantle while he’s on vacation.

You may have also noticed the Spider-Armor MK II suit Easter Egg, a bulletproof outfit from the video game series. In addition, there is a spider cop shortly after this appearance, which may be a nod to the “Spider Cop” joke in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Lady Spider

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Maybelle Reilly from Earth 803 is another Spider-Man alternate reality variation shown in the trailer. This character is known as “Lady Spider,” who is no stranger to the Spider-Verse due to her time in the Superior Spider-Army. Reilly has fought in many wars in the comic universe, including the Totem War and the showdown against the Electro-Verse army.

Spider-Man Mangaverse

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

The teenage ninja from the Marvel Mangaverse briefly appears in the middle of the Across the Spider-Verse official trailer, in which you can see his notable sleeveless suit. This character’s origin story differs from what we’ve seen before since Peter learns the teachings of martial arts from Uncle Ben instead of the typical narrative of Parker training on his own.

Bombastic Bag-Man

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

The Bombastic Bag-Man Easter Egg is an outfit Peter Parker must wear to hide his identity in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #258. In this comic, Parker has no choice but to wear a paper bag on his head since his suit is temporarily unattainable. As a result, many Spider-Man video games have included this outfit as a cosmetic, like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Edge of Time.

Werewolf Spider-Man

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

A werewolf Spider-Man can be seen in the top-right corner in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. This alternate version derives from the storyline of Earth-7085 Peter Parker, who transforms into a human-flesh-eating beast with the powers of a spider and a wolf.

The Six-Arm Spider-Man

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

During The Amazing Spider-Man #100, Peter grows four extra arms after drinking a potion to get rid of his powers. Now with Across the Spider-Verse, we see this six-armed character again, but with a prominent white color, differing from the red and blue outfits from the comic.

Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Although Miguel O’Hara appeared at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, the Across the Spider-Verse trailer finally revealed his face. If you are unfamiliar with this character, he is an engineer that previously worked with a corporation called “Alchemax” until a failed experiment killed a test subject. After the incident, Miguel inherited spider powers once he consumed the same product that eliminated the participant, resulting in Spider-Man 2099.

As for Across the Spider-Verse, O’Hara’s storyline is currently unknown, yet the trailer does insinuate some type of fight between him and Miles. Furthermore, there is a scene where Miguel looks at a file with the words “Riella 011,” a mysterious Easter Egg that could indicate his motivation for this upcoming movie.

Spider-Woman

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Jessica Drew, also known as “Spider-Woman,” was born with Spider D.N.A. and quickly developed her powers as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., a private detective, and a heroic protector. Like Miguel, it isn’t clear what her role will be in Across the Spider-Verse. That said, we can at least conclude that she is in a partnership with O’Hara on a mission that spans multiple universes.

The Vulture

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Alongside Spider-Woman is the sinister villain, the Vulture, who has been one of the primary antagonists in the Spider-Man series. In the trailer, we see Jessica Drew fighting with the character by using a motorcycle to take him down. This Easter Egg could hint at other notable villain appearances, mainly because Kingpin was the first antagonist of Into the Spider-Verse.

Peter B. Parker’s Fatherhood Role

Screenshot via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Last but not least is Peter B. Parker’s new role as a father, where fans will notice a baby carrier Easter Egg in a few scenes of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Those who have watched the previous installment will know that Peter was afraid of parenthood, which was one reason why he separated from Mary Jane. However, this latest debut has confirmed that he has overcome his fear and is now a father.

That does it for our guide on all Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If there are any other Spider-Man variants we missed, be sure to comment on them down below. For more content, you can check out the latest news about Spider-Punk’s debut in the movie.

Related Posts