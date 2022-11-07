Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Adds Prolific Black Panther Actor to Voice Spider-Punk

Image Courtesy of Marvel

One of the most anticipated animated films next year is Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Not only are fans excited to see Miles Morales swing into action as Spider-Man again, but they also wonder if the MCU’s own Tom Holland will reprise his role as New York’s famous wall-crawler in the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we know at least one former MCU actor who will appear, but not as the character he played before. Daniel Kaluuya, who previously played W’Kabi in Marvel’s Black Panther, will voice Hobart “Hobbie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, in the animated project. Brown made his comic book debut in 2015 as a homeless teenager transformed by a spider that becomes radioactive from Norman Osborn’s waste dumping.

In addition to Kaluuya, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2009, who briefly showed up during the first film’s end-credit scene. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, fans do know that a third sequel called Beyond the Spider-Verse will directly follow the second movie.

Outside his work at Marvel, Kaluuya is known for collaborating with famed horror director Jordan Peele. The two recently worked together on the science fiction horror film Nope, a film that prevented Kaluuya from reprising his role as W’Kabi in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be released on Jun. 2, 2023, while Beyond the Spider-Verse will release a year later on Mar. 29, 2024.

