Microsoft Flight Simulator New Update Beta Released; C-160 Transall, Airbus A330, & Oslo Airport Get New Screenshots

Screenshot via AzurPoly

A new beta update for MSFS massively improves some of the default aircraft and their avionics.

Today, Microsoft and third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator and its add-ons, including both aircraft and scenery.

First of all, Microsoft released the beta of the update 1.30.5.0, which is the previously-announced “Aircraft and Avionic Update 1” that will be officially released in January.

The update brings massive changes developed by Working Title for the GNS 430W and GNS 530W, the Garmin G3000 and Garmin G5000, the Cessna Citation CJ4, and the Cessna Citation Longitude. The Daher TBM 930 also got a slightly smaller but very welcome update.

You can find the full patch notes here and keep in mind that this is a beta, so you need to opt-in at your own risk to download it.

Next, AzurPoly released new screenshots of its C-160 Transall with 8K resolution external textures. The 3D model is now 90% complete the developers expect it to run smoothly both on PC and Xbox.

Screenshots via AzurPoly

Aerosoft released new screenshots of the Airbus A330 and more precisely the payload and performance pages of the EFB tablet showing Simbrief and weather data import, center of gravity calculation, and the overview.

Screenshot via Aerosoft

Last, but certainly not least, we take another look at Aerosoft‘s Oslo Gardermoen Airport (ENGM) serving the capital of Norway.

This time around, we get to see the snow coverage that appears to have been improved by latest beta update of the simulator according to Jo Erlend. That’s definitely good considering that it used to be a major flaw of the simulator and snow coverage is definitely important in Norway. We also get to see the custom runway lights.

Screenshot via Aerosoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.