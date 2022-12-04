Is There Proximity Chat in Fortnite? Explained

Image Credit: Epic Games

Proximity Chat is the talk of the multiplayer gaming town right now. Thanks to its arrival in Warzone 2, social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are littered with hilarious player interactions and even the occasional moment of random player camaraderie that brings a tear to this ol’ player’s eyes. But is Proximity Chat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Proximity Chat?

Proximity Chat is a type of chat setting that enables players in your nearby vicinity to hear you, and vice-versa. For example, if you’re sitting in a building, and I run inside and shout “I’m coming to get you!” down my mic while in game chat, you’d hear that.

As you can gather, players have let their imaginations run away with them when it comes to this mode, and have sometimes even made brief alliances or truces with other players.

Does Fortnite Have Proximity Chat?

As of the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the game does not have a proximity chat feature.

This has not always been the case. The Impostors game mode — based on the popular social deception multiplayer game Among Us — received a Proximity Chat feature, but the mode was eventually vaulted in August 2022. Since then, Epic Games has never brought Proximity Chat to other modes, though it’d certainly make sense for its social space ‘Party Royale.’

Given the feature’s newfound popularity thanks to its inclusion in Warzone 2 providing both hysterical and heart-warming random player interactions, we wouldn’t say there’s no chance of proximity chat coming to Fortnite. If the fans ask for it, there’s a good chance it may eventually be added, though this hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games.

Would you like to see Proximity Chat in Fortnite? Let us know down in the comments below. For more on the current season, check out our guides on the ‘LIBRARIES-IN-NOSIGNATURES’ error in Fortnite Android, what the Fortnite chapter 4 Season 1 map looks like, and where to find the Ex-Caliber rifle.

