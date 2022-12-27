Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Answered

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released worldwide on Dec. 23, 2022, on Netflix, bringing back Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc to solve yet another unusual mystery. If you want to know if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, carry on reading.

Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Knives Out 2?

Yes, he is! So if you’re a fan of basketball, you’ll be delighted! Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the feature’s many cameos, in a scene where detective Blanc plays “Among Us” with Kareem and other celebrities. Abdul-Jabbar is an American former professional basketball player that played 20 seasons in the NBA, yet he is not new to the big screen as he featured in movies such as Airlpane! (1980), Fetch (1985) and Forget Paris (1995).

While the second Knives Out installment brings back director Rian Johnson and the main lead Daniel Craig, a new cast full of stars joins them, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. On top of that, Glass Onion goes all-in with its cameos, introducing Yo-Yo Ma, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

Now you know whether Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

