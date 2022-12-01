Injustice 2: How to Get Nightwing

Injustice 2 has an expansive roster this time around, but you may have noticed one fan-favorite character missing. Nightwing was a super agile, stance-based character from the original, but this time around he was replaced by Robin. Although if you’ve played through the main story for the game, you may have been confused as to why you were forced to fight Nightwing who seemed to have his specific staff weapon.

Injustice 2 Nightwing

The sad truth is that Nightwing is not a proper playable character in Injustice 2. There is some hope though because through a special ability named Staff of Grayson, Robin’s character ability can be changed to switch between his regular sword-style and Nightwing’s electric staff from the first game with all of it’s special moves. The ability is gained as a random drop from Bronze, Silver, and Gold Motherboxes and it uses both of Robin’s ability slots in his loadout. You can check out Youtuber O.M.E using Robin with Staff of Grayson equip to perform some pretty sweet combos here.

Robin’s Nightwing stuff doesn’t just stop at the staff ability either. In fact, there is a full set of Nightwing epic gear you can obtain which looks very similar to Dick Grayson’s superhero attire. It also comes packed with a gear set bonus that has a chance to significantly reduce the damage taken from a single blow. You can obtain this gear any other place you can get random or Robin-driven epic loot. Also using Robin a lot will increase the chance of dropping epic gear pertaining specifically to the character.

