How to Unlock Faruzan in Genshin Impact

Faruzan, the most awaited character of the Genshin Impact, has finally been released into the game with the launch of the 3.3 version. Faruzan is a new 4-Star Anemo character, a young professor of the Sumeru Akademiya, and a member of the Haravatat Darshan. Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, players need to unlock Faruzan before adding her to their party. With that said, here’s an essential Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Faruzan.

Unlocking Faruzan in Genshin Impact

The only way to unlock Faruzan in Genshin Impact 3.3 version is by pulling the character’s banner during From Ashes Reborn event wish. The Anemo character, Faruzan, will receive a huge drop rate boost during this event. This wish event ends with the 3.3 version, so make sure you unlock the character on time. After that, Faruzan will be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation” in the next Genshin impact version.

If you weren’t aware, you would need to spend an in-game currency called Fate in the game’s wish menu to unlock the Faruzan. Moreover, you will get a random character as the gacha pull system is similar to a lucky draw. As a result, you’ll need to reroll several times in order to obtain it.

Faruzan Elemental Skills and Abilities

Faruzan is a Bow-wielding ranger, who features the following elemental skills and abilities:

Auto Attack: Turnaround Shooter

Normal Attack : Performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow.

: Performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack : Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased Damage. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo Damage.

: Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased Damage. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo Damage. Plunge Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, hitting opponents along the path, and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Wind Realm of Nasamjnin

Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo Damage to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s next fully charged shot will consume this state, turning into a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals Anemo Damage based on the Damage of a fully charged Aimed Shot from Normal Attack: Turnaround Shooter.

Pressurized Collapse : The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo Damage and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. The vortex DMG is considered Elemental Skill Damage.

: The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. Cooldown : 600 seconds ( highly unlikely – please take this with a grain of salt )

: 600 seconds ( ) Manifest Gale Duration: 18 seconds

Elemental Burst – The Wind’s Secret Ways

Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo Damage and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash one more Whirlwind Pulse.

Whirlwind Pulse : When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo Resistance. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Gift to all party members when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo Damage Bonus.

: When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo Resistance. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Gift to all party members when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo Damage Bonus. Cooldown : 12 seconds

: 12 seconds Energy cost : 20

: 20 Prayerful Wind’s Gift and Perfidious Wind’s Ruin Duration: four seconds

Faruzan Passives

Passive 1 (Tomes Light the Path) : When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to opponents who the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse hits.

: When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to opponents who the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse hits. Passive 2 (Impetuous Flow) : When characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal Anemo Damage to opponents, this Damage will be increased based on 57.4 percent of Faruzan’s own Attack. This Damage Bonus will be cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo DMG to opponents and can be triggered once every second.

: When characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal Anemo Damage to opponents, this Damage will be increased based on 57.4 percent of Faruzan’s own Attack. This Damage Bonus will be cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo DMG to opponents and can be triggered once every second. Passive 3 (Utility – Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns): Gains 25 percent more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Faruzan in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like the Scaramouche Boss location in Genshin Impact and the best Nahida Build guide.

