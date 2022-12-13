How to Get Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.3 version is live now across all the platforms, bringing plenty of new content to the world of Tevyat. One such notable addition, in particular, is the Toukabou Shigure Sword weapon. It’s a 4-star Sword which is a special oil-paper umbrella in the game. If you’re wondering how to get Toukabou Shigure Sword in Genshin Impact, then here’s a comprehensive guide for you.

How to Obtain the Toukabou Shigure Sword in Genshin Impact

The Toukabou Shigure Sword can be obtained through the Akitsu Kimodameshi event during the Genshin Impact 3.3 version. The event will kick off on December 15 and continue until January 2. To participate in this event, players must complete the Ritou Escape Plan part of Archon Quest: “Chapter II: Act I.

The primary objective of this event is to complete challenges in Leisurely Pastime and Shatterdark. After completing these challenges, players are entitled to receive the Akitsu Kimodameshi event, along with other valuable resources like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and more.

Toukabou Shigure Sword: Stats and Ascension Materials

The Toukabou Shigure Sword weapon has the following stats at its base level:

Rarity: 4-star

4-star ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90 Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Secondary Stat scaling: 36 at Level 1, 165 at Level 90

In order to upgrade the weapon stats, you’ll need the following ascension materials in Genshin Impact:

Level 20 Narukami’s Wisdom x3, Damaged Prism x5, Old Handguard x2, 5,000 Mora Level 40 Narukami’s Joy x3, Damaged Prism x12, Old Handguard x8, 15,000 Mora Level 50 Narukami’s Joy x6, Turbid Prism x6, Kageuchi Handguard x6, 20,000 Mora Level 60 Narukami’s Affection x3, Turbid Prism x12, Kageuchi Handguard x9, 30,000 Mora Level 70 Narukami’s Affection x6, Radiant Prism x9, Famed Handguard x6, 35,000 Mora Level 80 Narukami’s Valor x4, Radiant Prism x18, Famed Handguard x12, 45,000 Mora

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Toukabou Shigure Sword in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, including a rundown of all Scarab locations, as well as Genshin Impact 3.3 redeem codes.

