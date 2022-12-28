How to Enter Leaf Piles, Bushes, or Consume Slap Berries in Fortnite (Into the Wild Quest)

Image source: Epic Games

The fourth week of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially kicked off, and just like the previous week, players have got a new set of quests to complete. One of the challenges this week requires you to enter Leaf Piles, Bushes, or Consume Slap Berries, further divided into five stages. As is tradition, players will be rewarded with plenty of XP upon completion of these quests. With that said, we’ve got you covered with the essential guide to entering Leaf Piles, Bushes, or consuming Slap Berries in Fortnite.

Where To Find Leaf Piles and Bushes in Fortnite

Leaf Piles and Bushes can easily be found across the autumn areas of Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. To be more specific, dropping in the forest between Anvil Square and Shattered Slabs is your best bet to find bushes and leaf piles altogether for this challenge.

Image source: Epic Games

Since the Christmas event is in full swing in Fortnite, you will notice decorative holiday lights around the green bushes. So it’s easy to locate them even from a distance. However, when it comes to the leaf piles, these are exclusively found in the autumn biomes, under the trees.

Image source: Epic Games

Once you locate a leaf pile and bush, simply hide in it multiple times to complete this challenge and earn plenty of XP for your Fortnite account.

How To Consume Slap Berries in Fortnite

A slap berry in Fortnite is a healing item you can find across multiple locations on the map. However, their most common spawn location is the forests near the Slappy Shores and the Anvil Squares, as the Slap Berries’ plants typically grow in grassy and forest areas.

Image source: Epic Games

After obtaining a slap berry, simply equip it and use the interaction button to consume it. Meanwhile, the juicy fruit will grant +5 and + 5 shield health if the health bar is full and infinite energy for approximately 20 seconds.

That is all you need to know about entering Leaf Piles, Bushes, or consuming Slap Berries in Fortnite.

