How To Catch Goomy & Evolve Into Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Goomy is a Dragon-Type Pokemon and one of the lucky Mons that made it into the selection of previous Gen specimens included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Goomy also has a three-stage evolution, with its final form, Goodra, being quite the contender for a strong Dragon-Type team member with solid competitive potential. If you’re looking to add a Goodra to your core team or just for purposes of the Pokedex, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to catch Goomy and evolve into Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Goomy is found in a wide variety of habitats scattered throughout the Paldea Region. These habitats are highlighted in yellow, but for purpose of narrowing down your search to specific areas so you have the best chance of finding one, here is a list of every location in which Goomy can be found:

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area One, Three, Four, Five, Six)

West Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Moutain

Tagtree Thicket

How to Evolve Goomy into Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Goomy is a relatively straightforward process. Before Goodra, you’ll need to evolve your Goomy into Sliggoo. You can do this by training your Goomy and raising its level to 40. Once it hits level 40, the evolution process will automatically trigger, and you’ll now have a Sliggoo that you can keep raising to Goodra.

Now that you have Sliggoo, raising it into Goodra involves following the same process and meeting an extra step of evolution criteria. To evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, you’ll need to raise your Sliggoo to level 50 or higher and have it gain a level while surrounded by rainy weather.

With the weather being an unpredictable factor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is recommended you keep EXP booting items handy, such as Rare Candies or EXP Candy M, L, or XL. That way, as soon as it rains, you can feed Sliggoo these items to raise its level and trigger the evolution process. This is the quickest method to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra successfully.

That's everything you need to know about how to find Goomy and evolve into Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

